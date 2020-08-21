'The Alley Cast' podcast features the people of Philly's historic Elfreth's Alley

There's so much history to explore in Philadelphia, and anyone with an interest in learning about the past probably wishes, "If only these streets could talk."

Well, now Elfreth's Alley, the nation's oldest continuously inhabited street, has a voice. "The Alley Cast," a recently launched podcast, tells the stories of the people who lived there.

There currently are eight episodes available online. Each is around 20 minutes, making it a quick listen for when you're on a lunch break, folding laundry or unwinding at the end of the day.

Elfreth's Alley includes 300 years of history and while Philly has changed around it, the street has preserved its early American roots.

Most people who are interested in the historic houses have to wait for Deck the Alley during the holidays or Fete Day in early summer to take a peek inside, but this new podcast offers another way to peer into the cobblestone alley's unique history.