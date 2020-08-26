Kevin Bacon's 'morning mango' video tutorial goes viral

Kevin Bacon posted an accidental ASMR Instagram video over the weekend that has since gone viral. In the 90-second clip the actor describes his recipe for the spicy chili-lime mango dish he regularly eats for breakfast, all delivered in an addictively soft and pleasant whisper.

The recipe isn't groundbreaking, but the ASMR-quality of Bacon's delivery is pulling people in. The 62-year-old Philadelphia native whispers throughout the post so he doesn't wake his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

"Forgive the whispering," Bacon wrote on Instagram, "someone (and I'll name names here @kikkosedg) was still asleep. I often like to have a little #MorningMango. What's your favorite fruit trick? Hope you enjoy the accidental #ASMR."

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, and ASMR videos have become and internet phenomenon in the last few years. ASMR describes the deeply relaxing or even tingling sensation the viewers of these videos experience. The videos can feature a wide range of triggers, like a person whispering, paper being crinkled or paint colors being mixed together.

Bacon's ASMR video may have been unintentional, but it does almost sounds like he is using an ASMR-quality microphone to optimally capture all the positive vibes he's putting down. Either way, the actor could have a second career with this.

As for the actual food – it's quite easy to make. Bacon cuts the mango into halves and scores a grid in each half. "My favorite part," Bacon says. "No stringy parts in your teeth." He then squeezes a "refreshing" amount of lime juice before coating the top of the mango with chili powder. "That's a little too much," he adds before topping it all off with a bit of coarse salt. He takes a crunchy bite and says, "That's pretty good. Not gonna lie."



Follow along below for Bacon's chili-lime mango morning ritual. If you're crunched for time, but still want a little spice with your morning mango, you can substitute Tajin seasoning for the lime, chili, and salt.



