More Culture:

August 25, 2020

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max

The trailer for 'Class Action Park' was just released

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Documentaries
Action Park documentary 'Class Action Park' trailer/HBO Max/YouTube

'Class Action Park' is a new documentary coming to HBO Max on Aug. 27 exploring the 'legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth.' New Jersey's Action Park is often referred to as the world's most dangerous amusement park.

The newly released trailer for HBO Max's documentary "Class Action Park" opens with the line, "The story of Action Park is a true crime story."

The infamous amusement park in New Jersey opened in 1978. To some, it was a fun, exciting place to visit – but others lost their lives there. By 1987, five people had died as a result of incidents at the park.

RELATED: 'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer

"Nobody should ever be the second person to die in a wave pool. Close the f***ing wave pool," says comedian Chris Gethard in the trailer. 

The new documentary includes interviews with former park employees, as well as park visitors, like Gethard.

Action Park is often referred to as the world's most dangerous amusement park. "Class Action Park," directed by Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges, examines "the legend, legacy and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth," according to HBO Max. 

It's set to debut on the streaming platform Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Vernon attraction was open for 18 years and there's a lingering curiosity about it.

Recently, a book from Andy Mulvihill, son of park owner Eugene Mulvihill, was published titled "Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park." It's being adapted for a scripted TV show for Hulu.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Documentaries Philadelphia HBO Amusement Parks New Jersey Movies Waterparks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Elton Brand drops clues on what Sixers' front-office shake-up might look like
Elton-Brand_050520_usat

Education

Most New Jersey school districts pursuing hybrid instruction model
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Illness

Blood plasma authorized as COVID-19 treatment, but some question decision
FDA Blood Plasma COVID-19

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sixers should trade Ben Simmons — not because they want to, but because they have to
Joel-Embiid-Ben-Simmons-Sixers-76ers_021520

Actors

Nnamdi Asomugha’s acting career takes center stage on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’
Nnamdi Asomugha Real Sports HBO

Food & Drink

Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken and bubbles deal is back
Bud & Marilyns fried chicken

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved