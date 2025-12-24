The classic mystery ‘Clue’ hits the stage in Philadelphia this January

The stage adaptation of "Clue" will run in Philadelphia from Jan. 20–25 at the Forrest Theatre.

Presented by Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization, the production is based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 film of the same name. The story follows six guests who gather at Boddy Manor, where a murder sets off a night of investigation and shifting suspicions.

Philadelphia-area actor Madeline Raube, a West Chester native, appears in the role of Mrs. Peacock. The cast moves through a series of scenes centered on uncovering the identity of the killer.

The production is directed by Casey Hushion and based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. The stage adaptation was written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and features original music by Michael Holland.

"Clue" traces its origins to the board game Cluedo, first released in 1949 and later adapted into a feature film in 1985. The Philadelphia engagement is part of the show’s second North American tour. Tickets are available at ensembleartsphilly.org.

Jan. 20-25

Forrest Theatre

1114 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

