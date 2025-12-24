More Events:

December 24, 2025

The classic mystery ‘Clue’ hits the stage in Philadelphia this January

Performances run Jan. 20–25 at the Forrest Theatre

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Theatre
CLUE photo for Forrest Theater Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

The Company of the Second North American tour of CLUE.

The stage adaptation of "Clue" will run in Philadelphia from Jan. 20–25 at the Forrest Theatre.

Presented by Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization, the production is based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 film of the same name. The story follows six guests who gather at Boddy Manor, where a murder sets off a night of investigation and shifting suspicions.

Philadelphia-area actor Madeline Raube, a West Chester native, appears in the role of Mrs. Peacock. The cast moves through a series of scenes centered on uncovering the identity of the killer.

The production is directed by Casey Hushion and based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. The stage adaptation was written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and features original music by Michael Holland.

"Clue" traces its origins to the board game Cluedo, first released in 1949 and later adapted into a feature film in 1985. The Philadelphia engagement is part of the show’s second North American tour. Tickets are available at ensembleartsphilly.org.

"Clue" at Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre

Jan. 20-25
Forrest Theatre
1114 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Theatre Philadelphia Forrest Theatre

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly airport expects more holiday travelers than last year

PHL Holiday Travel

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Shady Brook Farm - Light Show

Health News

Philadelphia sues pharmacy benefit managers, drug makers for inflating insulin prices

Philadelphia Insulin Lawsuit

TV

New real estate show 'Selling 215' shines spotlight on Philly region

Philly Real Estate

Disney

Winter break gets a dose of Disney as “Jump In!” hits the ice in Philly

Disney on Ice Jump In!

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved