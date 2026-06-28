A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

This past week, all week long, we published 10 reasons each of the NFC East teams will be a dumpster fire in 2026, in which we pointed out the biggest flaws of each team heading into the season. In case you missed it, you can catch up here:

🔥 DUMPSTER FIRE SERIES 🔥

Cowboys | Giants | Commanders | Eagles

Every year, we publish some of the angry reactions to the series. The whiniest fanbase each year is usually the one that has some sort of reborn hope in their team. Last year that was the Commanders. This year it was the Giants. Biggest whiner ranking: Giants Commanders Cowboys Eagles Anyway, the following is a collection of the emails and DMs that I received, and well as articles and radio segments about the series. As always, we leave spelling and grammar errors unedited, but star out some of the naughty words. Name, fan affiliation: 105.3 The Fan in Dallas .@1053SS , @rjchoppy , and @BobbyBeltTX reacted to "the 10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season" list and debated if they are real concerns or just trolls. pic.twitter.com/26Ulxg4PXx — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) June 26, 2026 #JimmyNote: 105.3 The Fan is Dallas' version of WIP in that they are the Cowboys' flagship station. They broadcast games, they have Jerry Jones on as a regular guest, etc. The entire segment isn't published here because they had to get under the 2:20 Twitter video length restriction, but from what I can tell it seemed like they mostly agreed on my points? And on the ones they didn't a few folks wandered into the replies and argued that some of points they objected to were valid. I actually have to hand it to Cowboys fans the last two years. They have largely agreed with the contents of their dumpster fire articles, and have been pretty realistic about their team and its leadership. Name, fan affiliation: Leo, Giants Philly is a cesspool! City of sisterly love! Giants are gonna crush your pathetic eagles this season! You guys still beating up Santa Claus? Classless fanbase! #JimmyNote: One of the weird things that some guys do is feminize something that is typically masculine, as if it's some sort of insult, in this case changing "brotherly love" to "sisterly love." Women don't have cooties, Leo. Name, fan affiliation: Jim, Giants Haha funny article. Trying to take the heat off your s*** show. Dont forgot Santa still hates Philly. #JimmyNote: Another Santa joke.

Name, fan affiliation: DM from someone calling themselves Harambe, Commanders Stop posting about my team. I understand You're from Philly. But I don't want to see one more negative thing about my football team again. Why don't you do some real reporting and cover something that's actually closer to you? You leave Jaden Daniel's name out of your f****** mouth. You hear me #JimmyNote: I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt and assume "Jaden" and "Daniel's" got autocorrected. Name, fan affiliation: Mike, Giants You are a left wing hack. ‘Introduced the least popular president in history.’ Did you forget the drooling, brain dead moron Biden you idiot? The same one who devalued our dollar by 20% and kicked the border wide open and let every dreg into this country. Did you sponsor any illegals and put them up in your house you generous kind soul? You’re a loser and a moron. GFY. #JimmyNote: There were a few people triggered by my notation that Jaxson Dart "introduced one of the least popular presidents in United States history at some event," and that decision caused animosity among at least one highly important teammate (Abdul Carter). But I mean, it's an objectively true statement. 🤷‍♂️ But I'm only including this because I think the "AI Overview" of this email and ones like it are always funny. "Concluding with GFY," lol.

Name, fan affiliation: Scott, Cowboys Look at the numbers with Parsons on the field, yeah he got to the quarterbacks 12 times a year?!?! Oh and also can’t stop the run at all?! Is that worth $50M? Get the heck out of here. They made the right choice and will be better because of it! Green Bay will regret that trade trust me. #JimmyNote: One thing a lot of Philadelphia fans do is say that a player sucks once he's no longer playing for the home team. Well, that happens everywhere else, too. Name, fan affiliation: Robert, Giants Love your article on Giants (Dumpster fire). I would be concerned but you haven’t been right in your entire career! #JimmyNote: I appreciate this guy, who emails me after this series every year. I will note that yes, my opinions are often wrong. Like, I had a losing record against the spread last year, for example. BUT, from this guy's perspective, if all he is reading are Giants dumpster fire articles, I'm basically throwing a perfect game there. 😂

Name, fan affiliation: Nick, Colts As a hoosier, I felt that it was my responsibility to tell you that Red Gold Ketchup isn't bootleg. It's made by a family owned company located in Indianapolis. I have no connections to the family. I'm just some random guy who's staying up too late on a Thursday night. Cheers! #JimmyNote: After about 10 years of reviewing press box food spreads, I officially retired that bit on Thursday, but published one full ranking (which I had never done), from 32-1. Anyway, within it, I wrote under the Colts section, "They had some bootleg off-brand 'Red Gold' ketchup. Maybe they don't like Heinz because they're affiliated with the Steelers, and the Steelers are like a quasi AFC rival? Just serve Heinz." Well, a lot of folks from the Midwest did not like that. This particular email was considerate enough, but some of the Red Gold fans out there objected a little more harshly in a Reddit comment section discussing my article. Anyway, I've decided that the vociferous defense of this ketchup brand warranted a second chance, so I ordered some. Will report back soon. Name, fan affiliation: Robert, Packers Your Green Bay comments and Wisconsin were out of line. Shows again that you are an elitist? But then again you are in Philadelphia and work there so there's no way you are an elitist. #JimmyNote: I think I just said that Green Bay is hard to get to. Also, that was quite a "You're an elitist, no wait actually no you're not" burn. Fan affiliation: Giants OK, so, the Giants blog "Big Blue View" (their version of BGN) published an article called "10 reasons why the Giants won’t be a dumpster fire in 2026." Within it, they attempt to refute my points while also mostly agreeing with everything I wrote. 🤷‍♂️ Anyway, this post reminded me of a blog post a year ago by a Commanders fan site called "Riggo's Rag," which published an article called "Commanders’ explosive rise has Eagles fans shaking in their boots." An excerpt: Kempski then also brings up a similar fallacy that Jayden Daniels' performance levels will drop in Year 2. Again, simply because other quarterbacks who had strong rookie seasons had sophomore slumps. What this ignores is that on the chart provided, Washington's signal-caller had a better QBR last year than any other first-year passer listed aside from Dak Prescott. Even a marginal downturn in performance would still make him better than the vast majority of quarterbacks in the NFL. The rest of the article is full of petty potshots, such as the claim that Frankie Luvu is "overrated" and that Washington's coaching staff are "fake tough guys." The Commanders' roster is "too old" is another tired take, as if players like Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz aren't still reliable, valuable contributors. Oof, the wrongness is so delicious. 🧑‍🍳 Anyway, it'll be fun revisiting the Big Blue View post in a year.