July 19, 2024

Comedy shows in Philly to check out this summer: Tattooed Momedy, Funhouse and Phunniest Person

Helium Comedy Club and J.J. Mallons each are hosting competitions between comics. And comedian Lauren Ellis is hosting a DIY event at The Perch Music & Arts Workshop.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedy shows Funhouse Mellvin Hirsch/Funhouse

Philly comic Lauren Ellis hosts a monthly DIY comedy show called Funhouse at The Perch Music & Arts Workshop. The show features comedians from the Philly area and acts from New York City.

The bustling comedy scene in Philadelphia is helping people get through the brutal summer heat with several fun shows. As July turns into August, there are several events taking place. 

Helium Comedy Club is continuing its Philly's Phunniest Person Competition, while Tattooed Mom's flagship stand-up show is coming back. Another local comic is continuing her cozy comedy show and another event features 36 comedians in a roast battle.

Here's where you can find laughs in the next two weeks:

Philly's Phunniest Person Competition

Helium Comedy Club, at 2031 Sansom St., hosts an annual "Philly's Phunniest" competition of local stand-up comedians. This year, there are 250 comics fighting for the title. Each show features a different lineup of competitors vying to get enough laughs to advance out of the preliminary rounds. 

The winner of each round, decided by an audience vote, moves on. The next preliminary rounds are on Saturday, July 20, at 4 p.m., and every night from July 22 to July 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $23 for reserved seats.

Funhouse

Philly comedian Lauren Ellis produces and hosts a monthly DIY show that Ellis says "very intentionally aims to challenge the status quo by bringing heart and soul back to Philadelphia comedy." This month's show is on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at The Perch Music & Arts Workshop at 2321 Emerald St. in East Kensington. 

The monthly show brings unique comedic voices from Philly and New York City. Ellis promises that there's something for everyone in this month's lineup, which includes comics Jacqueline Blizzard, Gene Meyer, Masha Makarova, Dru Montana and co-host Adam Flick. The show is BYOB and tickets are $10, but no one will be turned at the door for a lack of funds.

Tattooed MomedyProvided Image/Joe Bell

Tattooed Momedy won a 'Best of Philly' award from Philadelphia Magazine in 2019. The show returns July 30 with a lineup that includes comics who have written and performed for television.


Tattooed Momedy

Named the best Philly comedy show for "cheap laughs" by Philadelphia Magazine in 2019, Tattooed Mom's flagship show Tattooed Momedy has been running for six years. On Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m., the show will be hosted by local comics Tan Hoang and Joe Bell. 

Headlining the show is Sara Hennessey, a Canadian comic now based in Brooklyn who also writes and performs for television. The lineup also includes Clare O'Kane, who wrote for "Saturday Night Live," Fareeha Khan, who has appeared on Comedy Central, and local comic Ronan Mayock. Tattooed Mom is located at 530 South St. Entry to Tattooed Momedy is free.

Philly Roast Battle: The Heat Wave

Northern Liberties venue J.J. Mallon's, at 36 W. Girard Ave., will be the site of a "roast battle" of local comedians. Hosted by Claudia Estrada and Alban Xhema, the competition features 36 comics mercilessly mocking one another in head-to-head matchups. 

The roasts take place every Thursday in August. The main event is on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m., with 16 comedians set to roast each other. A panel of five comedians will decide the winners of each matchup, and the comedian who makes it the farthest has to challenge the previous winner of Philly Roast Battle to take the title.

