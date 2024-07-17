More Events:

July 17, 2024

Mannequin from the movie 'Mannequin' to be special guest at Friday screening in East Passyunk

The free outdoor event will include an appearance by Emmy from the 1987 film, which was filmed in Philadelphia.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
mannequin screening east passyunk Provided Image/Aversa PR

An outdoor screening of the 1987 movie 'Mannequin' will be held Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at 1845 East Passyunk. The free event will feature an appearance by Emmy, a mannequin used in the film. Above, Emmy with the owners of South Fellini, Johnny Zito and Tony Trov, who now display her in their store.

The cult classic 1987 film "Mannequin" will be screened in South Philly this weekend, and the (inanimate) titular character will be there as the guest of honor.

An outdoor screening of "Mannequin," which was primarily filmed in Philadelphia, will be held Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Mifflin Triangle (1845 East Passyunk). The free event will feature cocktails, music and an appearance by Emmy — a mannequin used in the film.

MORE: East Passyunk's new weekly happy hour and sidewalk market starts Thursday

"Mannequin" follows Jonathan Switcher (played by Andrew McCarthy) as an artist who gets a gig as a window dresser for a department store. He falls in love with a mannequin named Emmy, which springs into human form (played by Kim Cattrall) when Jonathan is around. To make matters weirder, Emmy comes to life because she is inhabited by an ancient Egyptian spirit looking for love. The movie was critically panned, but it did earn an Academy Award nomination for best original song for "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship.

To achieve the department store feel, the movie was largely filmed in Wanamaker's, now Macy's, at 13th and Market streets. It was also filmed at the Gallery, which is now Fashion District Philadelphia. 

Emmy made her triumphant return to the former Gallery in 2019, when the owners of South Fellini brought her out of a decadelong stay in storage to model Philly-themed apparel in their since-closed Fashion District location. Co-owner Tony Trov obtained the relic after he previously worked for a crew member from "Mannequin" who rescued Emmy from storage for him. The mannequin can now be seen at South Fellini's 1507 East Passyunk location — which sells Emmy-themed merchandise like stickers, pins and T-shirts. 

Emmy will be "on loan" for the movie screening Friday, when attendees can smile for selfies with the mannequin — which does look eerily like Cattrall. Ahead of the screening, Trov will provide an introductory speech about the film, and there will be an '80s-themed dance party when the movie's over, set to the tune of a specially made playlist by Trov. Pistolas del Sur will be onsite selling margaritas, craft beer, water and soda. Organizers say to bring your own chair to the event, and audience participation is encouraged during the film. 

'Mannequin' screening

Friday, July 19
7-10 p.m. | Free to attend
Mifflin Triangle
1845 East Passyunk, Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia South Fellini East Passyunk Film Screenings

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Crawford - Forest Art

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper University Health Care

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Sen. Menendez found guilty of bribery, other charges in federal corruption trial
sen menendez guilty

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Health News

What causes an ice-cream headache?
Brain Freeze Cause

Food & Drink

Crumbl selling purple cookies for Olivia Rodrigo's Philly concert
olivia rodrigo cookies

Eagles

WATCH: Giants management reacts to Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles on 'Hard Knocks'
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-minicamp

Shopping

Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, author events on Aug. 24
Philly bookstore crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved