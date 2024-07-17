Mannequin from the movie 'Mannequin' to be special guest at Friday screening in East Passyunk

The cult classic 1987 film "Mannequin" will be screened in South Philly this weekend, and the (inanimate) titular character will be there as the guest of honor.

An outdoor screening of "Mannequin," which was primarily filmed in Philadelphia, will be held Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Mifflin Triangle (1845 East Passyunk). The free event will feature cocktails, music and an appearance by Emmy — a mannequin used in the film.

"Mannequin" follows Jonathan Switcher (played by Andrew McCarthy) as an artist who gets a gig as a window dresser for a department store. He falls in love with a mannequin named Emmy, which springs into human form (played by Kim Cattrall) when Jonathan is around. To make matters weirder, Emmy comes to life because she is inhabited by an ancient Egyptian spirit looking for love. The movie was critically panned, but it did earn an Academy Award nomination for best original song for "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship.

To achieve the department store feel, the movie was largely filmed in Wanamaker's, now Macy's, at 13th and Market streets. It was also filmed at the Gallery, which is now Fashion District Philadelphia.

Emmy made her triumphant return to the former Gallery in 2019, when the owners of South Fellini brought her out of a decadelong stay in storage to model Philly-themed apparel in their since-closed Fashion District location. Co-owner Tony Trov obtained the relic after he previously worked for a crew member from "Mannequin" who rescued Emmy from storage for him. The mannequin can now be seen at South Fellini's 1507 East Passyunk location — which sells Emmy-themed merchandise like stickers, pins and T-shirts.

Emmy will be "on loan" for the movie screening Friday, when attendees can smile for selfies with the mannequin — which does look eerily like Cattrall. Ahead of the screening, Trov will provide an introductory speech about the film, and there will be an '80s-themed dance party when the movie's over, set to the tune of a specially made playlist by Trov. Pistolas del Sur will be onsite selling margaritas, craft beer, water and soda. Organizers say to bring your own chair to the event, and audience participation is encouraged during the film.

Friday, July 19



7-10 p.m. | Free to attend



Mifflin Triangle



1845 East Passyunk, Philadelphia