More Health:

June 20, 2019

Plan for these common withdrawal symptoms when you quit smoking

The key to quitting is having a plan to battle the cravings, experts say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Addiction Smoking Cessation
Chantix Quit Smoking 06202019 Composite from images/Source: www.chantix.com

A nicotine-free prescription pill like Chantix, above, may help smoking cessation efforts be successful.

Quitting smoking is hard, but it is important for your health. All the experts says the best way to be successful is to have a plan ready for handling the withdrawal symptoms and craving triggers. You need to be totally committed to stopping.

Why are cigarettes so addictive? Nicotine is the biggest culprit. According to smokefree.gov, “Over time, your body and brain get used to having nicotine in them. About 80 percent to 90 percent of people who smoke regularly are addicted to nicotine.”

COMMON WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS

During withdrawal you'll probably crave a cigarette, but you may also feel sad, irritable, have trouble sleeping, and experience diarrhea and constipation. Other symptoms include feeling restless and having trouble concentrating on the task at hand, plus flu-like symptoms.

MORE HEALTH: Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia

Nicotine withdrawal can also cause your heart to slow down and you may find yourself snacking more, especially when a craving hits, which can lead to weight gain. You may also experience flu-like symptoms for the first few days after your last cigarette.

It is important to remember that the most intense withdrawal symptoms will only last for the first few days or weeks after you give up smoking. (Sources include: smokefree.gov, the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Cleveland Clinic):

MANAGING YOUR SYMPTOMS

Before stopping smoking, talk to your doctor about strategies that can help you manage the symptoms of withdrawal better. Nicotine replacement therapy like nicotine gum or a patch which releases a small dose of nicotine, can help with the weaning process. You can also sign up for SmokefreeTXT, a mobile text messaging service that sends you words of encouragement and advice 24/7.

The Mayo Clinic says nicotine’s addictive quality comes from the release of dopamine in the pleasure center in your brain – immediately making you feel better. Besides physical symptoms of withdrawal, there are also behavioral triggers that make quitting challenging. For instance, if you always smoke when you hang out with friends at the bar or light up whenever you get stressed. To combat these triggers, you need to have alternative ways to handle these situations.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “The good news is that most cravings last for only 15-20 minutes. Finding ways to get through that short period of time is a key way to deal with cravings. Anything that can distract you and keep you busy can be helpful.”

The bottom line is to not give up. Smoking is a known risk factor for lung and other cancers, heart problems, macular degeneration, diabetes and other health problems. Create a plan to manage your withdrawal and stick to it. Proper self-care is a must. Eat right, exercise and get plenty of rest. Check out these other tips from the Cleveland Clinic to help battle the cravings.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Addiction Smoking Cessation Philadelphia Nicotine Lung Cancer Heart Disease Cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying about the Flyers' recent run of pre-NHL Draft transactions
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers_060319_USAT

Television

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Investigation

Two from ship's crew charged in $1 billion cocaine bust at Port of Philadelphia
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Illness

Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia
Insomnia 06192019

Festivals

Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019
Brad Paisley

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved