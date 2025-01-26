Conference Championship Round non-Eagles rooting guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are one game away from the Super Bowl, with just the Washington Commanders in their way. Should they advance, who is their more ideal opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Buffalo Bills?

The last two times the Eagles played in the NFC Championship Game, the ideal winners of the AFC Championship Game were clear.

• In 2022, the Chiefs hosted the Bengals, and won. The Bengals would have been the easier opponent, in my opinion.



• In 2017, the Patriots hosted the Jaguars. The Jaguars would have been the much easier opponent. Ultimately though, the win over the Patriots was no doubt more satisfying for Eagles fans than a win over the Jaguars would have been.



The Bills and Chiefs are pretty evenly matched:

• Quarterback: Bills (Patrick Mahomes has had a better career and a whole lot more playoff success, but Josh Allen is playing better right now and he had a better season.)

• Running back: Bills

• Wide receiver: Bills (neither team is strong here, really)

• Tight end: Chiefs

• Offensive tackles: Bills

• Interior offensive line: Chiefs

• Defensive line: Chiefs

• Linebackers: Chiefs

• Cornerbacks: Chiefs

• Safeties: Chiefs

To note, while the Chiefs' personnel on defense may be better on paper across the board, in my opinion, the Bills' defense forced the most turnovers in the NFL this season. Also, the Bills finished 11th in defensive DVOA, while the Chiefs finished 12th.

Both teams pose all kinds of challenges, and would be highly difficult opponents. Personally, the more ideal opponent is the Bills, for aesthetic purposes. As noted in our Championship Round picks, Mahomes has gone from a highly enjoyable player to watch to a worse flopper than James Harden.

Like, even Troy Aikman is sick of Mahomes' garbage:

Their fans aside, who wants to watch the Chiefs again in the Super Bowl? And personally, as far as covering it for two weeks, an Eagles-Chiefs rematch? Boooooring. Or maybe you're into that? I'm actually curious who you all would prefer:

Should the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, who would you rather they play?

If the Eagles lose, my guess is that most of you won't be in the mood to watch the Chiefs-Bills game, but the ideal winner would be the Bills, for draft order purposes. If the Eagles lose and the Bills win, the Eagles would pick 29th in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Eagles lose and the Chiefs win, the Eagles would pick 30th.

