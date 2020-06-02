More Events:

June 02, 2020

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week

Order from Zahav, Laser Wolf and more to aid the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraising
Laser Wolf sinead cummings/for PhillyVoice

Laser Wolf is Michael Solomonov’s new restaurant in Fishtown. Pictured above are salatim, hummus and pita, which is served with each meal.

Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's restaurants are donating proceeds to the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity through Sunday, June 7.

CookNSolo announced that 100% of net proceeds from sales will go to the nonprofit legal aid organization.

RELATED: Philly police spray tear gas at I-676 protesters as city faces third night of curfews | Commissioner Outlaw: Saturday's violence, looting were disrespectful to criminal justice reform movement

PLSE provides free representation, community education, legislative advocacy and social services for low-income individuals with criminal records. It was founded in 2010 by three Philadelphia-based civil rights lawyers.

"Criminal records present a significant obstacle to employment for thousands of Philadelphians. Because of structural and cultural inequities, a criminal history disadvantages people of color and the poor. We hope to reduce the effect of these records," the organization's website states.

Below are the CookNSolo restaurants from which you can preorder food to raise funds for PLSE this week.

•Zahav
•Abe Fisher
•Laser Wolf
•K'Far
•Merkaz
•Goldie
•Dizengoff

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fundraising Philadelphia Restaurants CookNSolo Michael Solomonov

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

John McMullen: As our nation burns, it's impossible to 'stick to sports'
Philadelphia George Floyd protests

Protests

Philly police spray tear gas at I-676 protesters as city faces third night of curfews
philly george floyd protest monday

Health Stories

Rare disease researcher offers unique perspective on search for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 drug inventory

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: The backup QB situation, the improved defense, and more
053120JavonHargrave

Television

Review: Netflix launches 'Space Force' but forgets to give it a destination
Space-Force_060120_YouTube

Food & Drink

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week
Laser Wolf

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved