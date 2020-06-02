CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week

Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's restaurants are donating proceeds to the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity through Sunday, June 7.

CookNSolo announced that 100% of net proceeds from sales will go to the nonprofit legal aid organization.



PLSE provides free representation, community education, legislative advocacy and social services for low-income individuals with criminal records. It was founded in 2010 by three Philadelphia-based civil rights lawyers.



"Criminal records present a significant obstacle to employment for thousands of Philadelphians. Because of structural and cultural inequities, a criminal history disadvantages people of color and the poor. We hope to reduce the effect of these records," the organization's website states.

Below are the CookNSolo restaurants from which you can preorder food to raise funds for PLSE this week.