May 09, 2019

A couple of Philly-area high schoolers weigh in on 'cool' running gear

Magazine reports on fitness wear trends being shaped by the next generation of runners

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
The gear that keeps Philly-area teens styling while running.

Fitness attire has really changed over the years. What was once ruled by cotton shorts, old tee-shirts and one-style-fits-all-workout shoes has since been replaced with sweat-wicking spandex leggings and shirts that cost the same amount as a dinner out and sneakers made specifically for nearly every type of workout.

Fitness apparel now serves as a trending style of its own and is sometimes even styled after “normal” clothes — think mesh shirts, lace-up leggings and sports bras that double as crop tops.

Runner’s World talked to 161 high school runners, NCAA Division I commits, road racers, run club enthusiasts, and trail runners across the country to share their top picks in “cool” and trending running gear — a reputation as fairly plain and simple has been shed — to predict what's next from the upcoming generation.

RELATED READ: This all-in-one T-shirt self-deodorizes, locks in body heat and keeps you dry

Here’s what two Philly-area teens told Runner’s World about their favorite “cool” running gear.

Derrick Cheeks, of Preparatory Charter High School in Point Breeze, said:

“I always like to look good. I’m a big person on fashion, And I gravitate toward bright colors. When a runner wears bright colors, it makes them feel better that they’re running. It makes us all feel happy – talking, laughing, taking our minds off the fact that we’re all hurting.”

Philip Bezas, of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, said:

“I really enjoy running in the Nike Therma tights because they’re very warm and comfortable in Pennsylvania’s cold winter months. Also I’m a big fan of a pair New Balance 7-inch running shorts. They’re very light and comfortable on long runs and track workouts.” 

See what other high schoolers across the country had to say about their favorite running gear — from shoes to shirts and shorts on Runner’s World here.

