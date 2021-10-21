More Health:

October 21, 2021

Confused by COVID-19 booster eligibility requirements? Here's the basics

Also, an explainer on mix and matching vaccines

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Mix-and-Match Booster Guide Gary Cosby Jr/Tuscaloosa News

The CDC cleared boosters of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, and also approved the mixing and matching of boosters. Boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine previously had been authorized.

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to people who received any of the three vaccines on the market – so long as they meet eligibility requirements. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared booster shots for eligible recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday. Boosters previously were authorized for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.  

The CDC also authorized the use of mix-and-match boosters after a preliminary study conducted by the National Institutes of Health indicated the practice is safe. This allows people to receive a booster shot from a different vaccine manufacturer than their initial vaccine. For instance, someone who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a Moderna booster shot. 

Additionally, people who receive a Moderna booster shot – regardless of their initial series – will receive a half-dose. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will be given in full doses.  

However, the eligibility requirements regarding booster shots, particularly for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, can be a bit confusing. There are various factors that determine eligibility – age, risk of severe COVID-19, risk of infection and the timing of the initial vaccine series. 

Further research may prompt U.S. health officials to expand eligibility requirements, potentially making them less complicated. For now, it's important for people to understand whether they are eligible to receive a booster and, if so, when they can receive it and whether a particular brand is better.

Here's a breakdown of the booster eligibility requirements for each vaccine and a closer look at the early research on mixing and matching vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna

People who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they meet any of the following criteria:

•Age 65 or older
•Age 18 or older and have underlying medication conditions
•Age 18 or older and live in a long-term care facility
•Age 18 or older and live or work in high risk settings

Health officials say fully vaccinated people who do not meet the eligibility requirements are still protected against severe illness. 

Johnson & Johnson

People ages 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago are eligible to receive a booster. 

Which booster is best? 

The NIH study on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines was designed to determine the safety of the practice. But the research also offered a limited look at the effectiveness of different combinations. 

The biggest takeaway from the NIH study, which involved 458 participants, is that each of the vaccines serves as an effective booster dose, and they each have similar side effects. Still, different combinations boosted antibody levels by greater amounts.

For people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a Moderna booster increased antibody levels the most. A Pfizer booster led to the second-largest antibody increase. Another J&J shot increased them, but not nearly as much as the other two shots. 

For people who received the Moderna vaccines, another Moderna shot resulted in the biggest increase in antibody levels, followed by the Pfizer and J&J shots.

For people who received the Pfizer vaccine, a Moderna booster shot led to the biggest jump in antibodies, though the Pfizer and J&J shots also increased them. 

However, the study was not specifically designed to compare vaccine combinations, scientists stress. It also measured the immune response generated by the booster shots, but did not assess effectiveness against infection. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Vaccines FDA CDC Pfizer Coronavirus Johnson & Johnson Moderna

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey says Sixers are prepared for 'four years' of Ben Simmons drama in pursuit of title
Simmons-Morey-1_080521_usat

Halloween

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Technology

Growing number of Philadelphia households have high-speed internet, city survey finds
Philadelphia internet Survey

Arts & Culture

Betsy Ross House hosting tours that allow guests to enter historic rooms
Betsy Ross House Airbnb

Illness

Biomarker discovery may lead to better treatments for asthma, COPD, Rutgers researchers say
lung airway diseases

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved