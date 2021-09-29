More Health:

September 29, 2021

COVID-19 boosters are just as safe as the first two shots, CDC study shows

The side effects are similar to those felt after the second dose

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots Mat Napo/Unsplash

COVID-19 booster shots have a safety profile similar to that produced by the second vaccine dose, a new CDC study shows. The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, fatigue and headaches.

The most common side effects of COVID-19 booster shots are similar to those experienced after the second dose – pain at the injection site, fatigue and headaches, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Overall, the side effects are mostly mild, the CDC study shows. Recipients start to feel the side effects the day after the injection. 

Almost 2.8 million people have received a booster shot since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems in August. 

That number will grow significantly now that the CDC also has recommended a booster shot for people who received the Pfizer vaccine and are ages 65 or older, long-term care residents or at higher risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health issues or their occupations. 

The CDC-led study looked at data from 22,191 people who received a booster shot and responded to questions on the CDC's smartphone app, v-safe. Almost all of them received the same booster shot as their initial doses.

Arm pain was slightly more common after the third shot, but headache or fatigue were a little less common, the researchers reported. About 28% said they were unable to conduct their normal daily activities because of the side effects. 

"We are very comfortable with the safety of these vaccines. They've been given to millions and millions and millions and millions of people," Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, a member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, told NBC News.

"But that doesn't mean we're going to stop monitoring and stop looking" for adverse events, she added. "We're always going to be cautious and careful."

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health began administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday to eligible people. Existing COVID-19 vaccine providers are administering Pfizer's booster shot. Residents can find the nearest vaccine clinic by calling (215) 685-5488 or by visiting the city's website

In August, the Biden administration announced its intentions to offer booster shots as the highly-contagious delta variant surged across the country and COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people increased. 

Though the vaccines still remain highly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death, previous CDC studies show COVID-19 cases have been more common among vaccinated people since the delta variant arrived. 

Some scientists have argued that most people don't need COVID-19 booster shots due to their effectiveness at preventing severe illness. The World Health Organization has urged countries against offering booster shots, emphasizing a greater need for vaccines in areas with limited access.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Moderna Pfizer Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Ben Simmons willing to sit out season if Sixers don't trade him
Ben-Simmons-sits_092921_usat

Emergency Preparedness

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

Government

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana use
Marijuana legalization bill

Illness

Jefferson Health creates $3 million initiative to address heart disease in Philly's underserved neighborhoods
Jefferson Health cardiovascular

TV

Bucks County native to be contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune Ari Lipsky

Festivals

Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day
Manayunk Pride

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved