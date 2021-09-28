More Health:

September 28, 2021

Tower Health to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital as part of massive restructuring

The health system also will close Jennersville Hospital in Chester County

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Tower Health
Chestnut Hill Hospital Google/Street View

Tower Health is selling Chestnut Hill Hospital, but says all employees in good standing will be retained by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Tower Health's footprint in the Philadelphia region will significantly decrease as part of a large-scale company reorganization.

The Berks County-based health system has agreed to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philly and nearly 20 urgent care centers to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. Additionally, Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County will shut down by the end of the year.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has committed to retaining all active employees and providers who are in good standing, Tower Health said Tuesday. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic already operates four hospitals in the Philly region, as well as a number of outpatient centers.

The impacted facilities will remain operational as the transition process gets underway, according to Tower Health. The sale is expected to take several months to complete.

Tower Health said it will place as many Jennersville Hospital employees as possible in other positions across the health system. Impacted workers also will be given priority consideration for positions within Penn Medicine, which has a "strategic alliance" with the health system. 

The decision to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital and close Jennersville Hospital will reduce the number of Tower Health hospitals in the Philadelphia region from six to four – four now. 

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philly and Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Chester County will remain within the Tower Health network, but their long-term futures are still being evaluated. 

Phoenixville Hospital in Chester County and Pottstown Hospital in Montgomery County will not be impacted by Tower Health's restructuring.

Tower Health's relationship with Drexel University also is safe. The health system signed a 20-year academic agreement in 2019 with Drexel. The partnership includes a new regional campus of Drexel University College of Medicine near Tower Health's Reading Hospital. 

The decision to reshape Tower Health's network was made to make it more financially sustainable, the health system's board of directors said.

Tower Health has suffered multiple quarterly losses worth tens of millions of dollars. The health system lost more than $190 million combined in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, according to the Reading Eagle. And it lost about $439 million in the fiscal year that ended in June 2020.

After a $212 million drop in revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system cut 1,000 jobs across various departments in June 2020. Tower Health said the layoffs would help the company save roughly $230 million over a two-year period.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Tower Health Philadelphia Hospitals Chestnut Hill Hospital St. Christopher's Montgomery County Health Systems Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
092821NickSirianni

Emergency Preparedness

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

Education

Superintendent William Hite leaving School District of Philadelphia after 10 years
School District of Philadelphia William Hite

Women's Health

Ovarian cancer symptoms can be vague so listen to your body, doctors say
Ovarian cancer symptoms

TV

Delco veteran's junk removal business lands Discovery Channel reality TV series
Operation Hidden Treasures

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved