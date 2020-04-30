New coronavirus testing sites opening in Camden – but another closing Friday

A new coronavirus testing center opened in South Camden on Wednesday – and an East Camden site is set to begin accepting patients next week. But the COVID-19 testing at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park will close Friday.

The South Camden site, located in the Division of Motor Vehicles parking lot at 2600 Mount Ephraim Ave, will be open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. It will be operated by Virtua Health staff.

The second site will open Tuesday at Dudley Grange Park off of Federal Street in East Camden. It will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but hours may change based on demand. Cooper University Health Care is operating it.

Both new sites can be accessed by car or on foot, and any Camden County resident who has been referred by a medical provider can make an appointment at either location.

The openings come as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seeks to double the state's COVID-19 testing capacity by the end of May as part his reopening plan.

"Every day of this pandemic is a learning experience," Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. "We believe that adding new locations will not only expand testing capability, but also improve access for residents of Camden County. Collaboration among Virtua, Cooper and Camden County and the sharing of resources is the best way for us to help the communities that we all serve."



There have been 9,236 COVID-19 cases and 370 deaths reported in South Jersey as of Wednesday afternoon. Camden County has been the hardest hit county in the region.

Murphy ultimately wants any New Jersey resident to be able to get tested at any time, anywhere. But his plan calls for essential workers, health care personnel and vulnerable populations to remain a priority for testing.

New Jersey has performed the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 tests in the United States. Additional testing sites in South Jersey can be found in Willingboro, Burlington County, Gloucester Township, Camden County, and Deptford, Gloucester County.

The state also has two FEMA-partnered testing locations at Bergen County Community College in North Jersey and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Central Jersey.