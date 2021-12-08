More Health:

December 08, 2021

Chewing gum developed by Penn researchers may help cut COVID-19 transmission

It is designed to kill viral particles in the saliva, which the coronavirus uses to spread

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 transmission gum Jeff Prieb/Free Images

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that a chewing gum containing a plant-grown protein is able to neutralize the coronavirus in saliva, which may help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania may have discovered another possible method for reducing the spread of COVID-19: chewing gum.

Their experimental gum contains a plant-grown protein capable of neutralizing the coronavirus. It cut the virus's presence by more than 95% in saliva and nasal swab sampled collected from COVID-positive patients. The research was published in the journal Molecular Therapy.

Gum may be an effective way at reducing COVID-19 transmission because the virus relies on saliva to spread.

The coronavirus "replicates in the salivary glands, and we know that when someone who is infected sneezes, coughs or speaks some of that virus can be expelled and reach others," lead researcher Henry Daniell told Penn Today. "This gum offers an opportunity to neutralize the virus in the saliva, giving us a simple way to possibly cut down on a source of disease transmission."

The Penn Dental researchers are hopeful that the gum could prove to be an effective, low-cost way to reduce COVID-19 transmission. They are submitting their data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in hopes of conducting a clinical trail on the gum's effectiveness.

The gum, which uses a protein that has been used to treat heart disease and hypertension, is cinnamon flavored.

"No different than any other gum," Daniell told CBS Philly

To develop the gum, the researchers grew the ACE2 protein in plants and paired it with an additional compound that allows the protein to bind to the coronavirus's spike protein. They injected the plant material into gum tablets. 

Additional research showed the gum largely prevented viral particles from entering cells, either by blocking the ACE2 receptor on the cells or by binding directly to the spike protein.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniell had been researching the potential of using the ACE2 protein to treat patients with high blood pressure. He also had worked to create a chewing gum that used plant-grown proteins to combat plaque.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Research Penn Dental Coronavirus Studies University of Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Close-up of a man having PCR test at medical clinic

What “mild COVID-19 symptoms” actually means
Independence in-home testing

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: Buckle up, because nobody does a QB controversy like Eagles fans
Minshew-celebration-Eagles_120621_usat

Careers

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Environment

Sunoco agrees to clean Chester County lake damaged by Mariner East pipeline
Sunoco Mariner East pipeline settlement

Illness

Monoclonal antibody injections safe and effective for COVID-19 treatment, Pittsburgh researchers find
Monoclonal Antibodies Injections

Food & Drink

Philadelphia's Aramark, Starr Restaurants join forces on nationwide culinary partnership
Aramark Stephen Starr Partnership

Holiday

‘Christmas Underwater’ at Adventure Aquarium lets kids explore with Scuba Santa Claus
Adventure Aquarium Christmas Underwater

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved