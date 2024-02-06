More Health:

February 06, 2024

A kiosk that teaches CPR is traveling to Philly communities heavily impacted by heart disease

The chronic condition is a risk factor for cardiac arrest and among the leading causes of death in the United States

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health CPR
CPR kiosk Philly Provided Image/American Heart Association

A kiosk that teaches people how to do CPR is now available at the North10 community center in Hunting Park, which serves a Philadelphia community disproportionately affected by heart disease. The kiosk is from the American Heart Association.

A kiosk that allows people to practice CPR techniques on a dummy and receive real-time feedback is now in place at the North10 community center in Hunting Park. 

The kiosk has a video touch screen that teaches people how to provide hands-only CPR. A practice session and 30-second test follows, with the kiosk playing "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees to keep users on rhythm.

The CPR kiosk, put in place by the American Heart Association, is being moved throughout the city every several months in hopes of boosting "awareness, education and knowledge" in communities that are disproportionately impacted by cardiovascular disease and stroke, and at an increased risk of cardiac arrest, according to Jeffrey Salvatore, the AHA's vice president of community impact for Greater Philadelphia. The kiosk previously was positioned at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. 

The Hunting Park and East Tioga neighborhoods have a more than a 15-year gap in life expectancy compared to Center City. The lower life expectancy in these North Philly neighborhoods stems from unequal access to education, wage gaps, lack of healthy food options and other "exclusionary practices," Salvatore said.

"It's these barriers that have increased the occurrence of chronic illnesses and conditions that result in experiencing an increased risk for cardiac arrest," Salvatore said.

Heart disease – the leading cause of death in the United States – is among the risk factors for cardiac arrest. A 2021 report from Philadelphia's health department shows that it was the leading cause of death in the city, outpacing cancer by a significant margin. Premature deaths from heart disease were more common among men, with Black residents disproportionately affected. 

The racial disparities in Philly mirror national trends. Heart disease – and the risk factors for it – are more common among Black people than white people. The condition also is more prevalent among Latino people and people of South Asian descent.

The CPR kiosk at North10, sponsored by Jefferson Health, is one of several in Philly. A second mobile unit, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, was placed at the Wells Fargo Center in December. Another kiosk is set to end a three-year run at Penn Medicine's Perelman Center in University City later this month. Previously, a fourth kiosk spent three years at the Independence Visitor Center in Old City. 

The kiosks at the Perelman Center and Independence Visitor Center helped train more than 23,000 people. But the mobile units have the potential to match or exceed that figure while also increasing awareness about heart disease and CPR skills in the neighborhoods most affected by heart disease, Salvatore said. 

The CPR kiosk at North 10, located at 3890 N. 10th St., is accessible daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health CPR Hunting Park Philadelphia American Heart Association Heart Disease Cardiac Arrest

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Purchased - breaking a cigarette after quitting

The surprising health advantages of quitting smoking at any age

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Part of Cape May Co. beach, legendarily haunted and a haven for nudists, closes for ecological work
Higbee Beach NJ

Entertainment

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Mental Health

Eating fermented foods like sauerkraut and yogurt may help your mental health
Fermented foods mental health

TV

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei gets a visit from Delco's Susan Noles in latest episode
bachelor joey graziadei susan noles

Eagles

Eagles will play in Brazil during Week 1 of 2024 season
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Brazil

Fundraisers

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved