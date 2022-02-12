Crazy Super Bowl LVI props to bet on, from the national anthem to the commercials and more

Will the Super Bowl go into Overtime? How about a Safety? Will there be a unique score for just the fourth time ever in the Super Bowl? These are just some of the wild props available on Sunday for the biggest game of the year.

But wait, there’s more! We have wagering advice on everything in this game from how long the Anthem will last to what song will end the halftime show. The color of the Gatordae is a crowd favorite, but we also hit necessary props like who the MVP will thank first. The game itself should be electric and full of energy, which makes betting on it even more fun.

In-Game Props

WILL THERE BE A SCORIGAMI (UNIQUE FINAL SCORE)?

YES +1200 (FANDUEL)

Three Super Bowls have finished with unique scores so it’s far from impossible. The meaningless Eagles loss to the Cowboys this year was one of a couple scorigamis this year alone. Imagine how smart you will look at your party when you correctly nail an ending never seen before in the league’s history – and cash the bet along with it.

VAN JEFFERSON TO SCORE 2+ TDS

+2000 (FANDUEL)

All eyes on Kupp (we will get to more Tupac below) as the Bengals have their hands full. There’s also Odell Beckham Jr. and the immense difficulties he presents to opposing secondaries. If there is anyone on the field who has the speed to slip by defenders – as the third or fourth option – it’s Jefferson. Twice.

WILL THERE BE AN OCTOPUS?

YES +1400 (DRAFTKINGS)

You won’t have to worry about any fan throwing an octopus on the field, as this bet means a player will score a TD then the ensuing 2-point conversion. This bet is predicated on whether you think there will be a 2-point try, which there should be at least one. We see missed extra-points and 2-point conversion attempts more and more each year.

TEE HIGGINS TO SCORE 2+ TDS

+1000 (DRAFTKINGS)

Chase will see the majority of Jalen Ramsey and double coverages, which opens the door for Higgins to dominate. Higgins has 96+ receiving yards in six of his last seven games following a win. He stands the best chance of picking up any void left by blanketing Chase.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. TO SCORE 2+ TDS

+750 (DRAFTKINGS)

This is the same exact scenario as the above prop, it’s just flipped for the Rams and Beckham. OBJ is the best option to score multiple TDs outside of Kupp – including the Bengals WRs. The recent addition from Cleveland comes off an 11-target game in the NFC Championship – Beckham even scored five TDs in the eight regular season Rams games.

TEAM TO SCORE 3 UNANSWERED TIMES?

NO +200 (DRAFTKINGS)

We are just betting on not having a blowout or ridiculous comeback. The game has a lower total with two high-powered offenses playing, and both teams should be running more than expected. It’s the easiest way to keep the opposing team’s quarterback from throwing which should also limit scoring droughts.

ANY NON QB TO COMPLETE A PASSING TD

+1400 (FANDUEL)

Both teams have a couple of guys who can throw the football outside of the quarterback. Tyler Boyd already has 1 completion this year for 46 yards in the regular season. Beckham also has a completion but that came in the playoffs – so the Rams already established using him in meaningful games. Two weeks to prepare can do some crazy things to the game plan.

ANY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TO HAVE A RECEIVING TD

+2000 (FANDUEL)

There has to be a “Lane Johnson” type on each offensive line where the entire team – and the city it represents – would celebrate a TD nearly as hard as winning the game itself. Again, extra time to prepare means adding stuff in the playbook that hasn’t been seen in weeks. It’s also the perfect decoy when everyone is focusing on Kupp or Chase.

BEN SKOWRONEK TO RECORD A 50+ YARD RECEPTION

+2500 (FANDUEL)

This is a ridiculous bet that has no business being on the board but all we need is one. That’s it. While most people can’t spell his name nor pick him out of a lineup, Skowronek had one huge target in the NFC Championship where he would have cleared 50+ and scored. If he’s on the field it will be to run a straight line – all we need is one.

BEN SKOWRONEK ANYTIME TD

+800 (DRAFTKINGS)

See above – all we need is one. There’s a near 100% chance that if Skowronek catches one football on Sunday it will be for a 50+ yard TD. This would be one hell of a payday.

Anthem, Gatorade, Halftime, & More

(All odds from BetOnline)

LENGTH OF NATIONAL ANTHEM

Under 95 seconds (-110)

This is the lowest total in the history of the prop’s existence, so the easy answer is to go over the total. I wouldn’t know Mickey Guyton if she fell on me, but I do recognize someone’s moment to shine in the spotlight. Let that note hang a little longer, Mickey and shine on you crazy diamond.

WILL ANY SCORING DRIVE TAKE LESS THAN THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

No (+200)

This is worth a half-unit as the anthem should finish between 95-105 seconds. While there are plenty of big play receivers on both sides, this is a bet against a one or two-play scoring drive. It’s going to be tight, but any drive ending in a field goal will be fine. A team can get down to the goal line rather quickly, but can still bleed some clock while trying to stuff it in the end zone.

WHICH OF THESE SONGS WILL BE PLAYED 1ST AT HALFTIME SHOW

The Next Episode 3/1

California Love 7/2

Lose Yourself 9/2

All The Stars 6/1

Let’s not overthink the obvious here which is nobody is hotter right now than Snoop – and not even from a music standpoint. There’s a correlating theme throughout these halftime bets that focuses on the recent celebrity boom for Snoop – and how much more he’s in the public eye than everyone else on that stage combined. He just bought Death Row Records. They will open with The Next Episode and highlight Snoop.

WHICH OF THESE SONGS WILL BE PLAYED LAST AT HALFTIME SHOW

Still D.R.E. 3/1

Drop It Like It’s Hot 9/2

Lose Yourself 5/1

The Next Episode 5/1

California Love 6/1

While the opening is all about Snoop, the close will have everything to do with Pac. There are only two valid placements for California Love in this set, the first or last song. With so much surrounding Snoop, it made sense for them to open with The Next Episode. This sets up the perfect encore for a Tupac hologram or image or zombie. The event is out in LA and it’s the only proper send-off, plus it’s kind of hard to open with a hologram then bury it for the rest of the set.

WILL ANY HEADLINING ARTIST BE SMOKING?

Yes (+400)

A half-unit on this bet and a half-unit on the Bengals winning the first half. These two are correlated because it’s the easiest way to connect anyone smoking on stage to the Joe Burrow victory cigar. If you don’t think that’s happening, then stay away from this bet – I don’t expect Eminem to be ripping cigs during Mary J. Blige’s set.

WHICH MEDIA COMPANY COMMERCIAL WILL BE SHOWN 1ST?

Meta 1/1

Amazon Prime 7/4

Google 2/1

It’s Amazon Prime. Of the three options in this bet only one media company has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. The NFL owes it to their broadcast partner to put Prime first. I have no idea what the Google commercial will be but I can assure you the meta one will be awful.

HOW MANY COMMERCIALS WILL HAVE A BABY IN IT?

Over 1.5 (-110)

Time to slam the over on this one. This is a two-unit bet as nothing else in this column makes more sense than having at least two babies in Super Bowl commercials. There will be at least one commercial that has a baby doing something it can’t – talk, drive, eat nachos – which just leaves one more. We can get one more baby.

WHICH WILL BE SHOWN FIRST DURING ANY COMMERCIAL?

Rocket 5/4

Moon 3/2

Astronaut 5/2

Alien 4/1

The moon is out – seriously, nobody cares anymore about the moon. It’s a cold sterile rock that’s best viewed from a distance. Aliens are fine but not headline material, not since Fox botched the X-Files. The best play is the astronaut. The commercial will highlight the person pushing the final frontier before we see the means. Be it Tesla or Meta or anything else, the focus will be on the person first.

WHO WILL MVP REFER TO IN 1ST SPEECH?

Teammates 4/5

God/religion 9/4

Family 7/1

City/fans 15/2

Two things immediately jump out with this prop, primarily the ridiculous longshot odds of the City/Fans option. Stafford isn’t going to thank less than half of the stadium, and Burrow is too young to jump to the Bengals fans right away. Shout out to Evan Macy as his inclination that both QBs (highest odds to win the MVP) are deep in their faith is correct, and therefore the best option to play here. Even if it’s a quick nod to their faith, the MVP will get that out of the way before heaping praise on other guys out on the field.

SB LVI – COLOR OF LIQUID POURED ON WINNING COACH

This is the worst bet on the board, and I can’t in good conscious do anything more than expose it. The fate of this bet is always at the mercy of the equipment manager, assistant, or anyone with the clearance to change the Gatorade. These packs last a while in those jugs but at some point may need to be refilled. Depending on how much Gatorade players drink during the game, the jug may stay full enough to last until the end of the game. That’s usually why orange looks clear on TV, because of the jug being majority ice.

If a player or two is guzzling down Gatorade, then that jug may be switched as early as the third quarter. The change of flavor could come from superstition, a player’s demand, or simply what’s directly in front of the person changing the powder. There are way too many variables for a bet that should be fun and simple.

