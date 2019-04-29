More Health:

April 29, 2019

Get a daily dose of calm in this five-minute podcast

Queue up 'Daily Breath' for your commute or morning listening

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Mindfulness
Deepak Chopra Alternative Medicine 04292019 lifescript/via Wikimedia Commons

Deepak Chopra, in a file photo from January 2013.

Whether you’re a long-time podcast listener or have yet to jump aboard this modern talk radio-type trend, there’s a calm-inducing podcast that you should add to your queue: Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra.

Daily Breath is a podcast available for streaming on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and more. Short, four- to five- minute episodes are published daily, Monday through Thursday on wellness topics including happiness, gratitude and more. Friday’s episode, however, features a guided meditation that reflects on what you’ve “learned” that week.

Chopra introduces the podcast, which launched on April 22, as such: “Welcome to Daily Breath, where we pause the hectic world around us, refocus ourselves and expand our minds.”

RELATED READ: These treadmill apps will make boring indoor runs a bit more fun

“This is a space to build mindfulness into your daily routine and to end your week peacefully with a complete 10-minute meditation every Friday,” continues Chopra, a prominent figure in alternative medicine for decades.

While the idea of mindfulness and meditation is quite alluring to most, it can also be an intimidating world to jump right into. People often fear navigating through the “woo-woo” stuff and worry that they won’t be able to “shut off” their minds for a successful meditation.

But in a time where 77 percent of people report regularly experiencing physical symptoms of stress and 73 percent experience regularly occurring psychological symptoms linked to stress, according to the American Institute of Stress, taking this step toward a calmer life could be a welcome change. 

The Daily Breath breaks down the world of mindfulness into bite-sized chunks that can be enjoyed by beginners and wellness junkies alike. Commuters could benefit from plugging into the podcast to help them prepare for or unwind from a long, hectic workday, or it could be easily incorporated into a morning wellness routine.

Daily Breath currently holds 4.5 stars out of five on Apple Podcasts and has been rated 158 times in the week that the podcast has been live. One review reads: “I love these brief messages that bring me back to awareness while I’m at work. I listen to each one half way through my day, bringing me back to the internal wisdom I already know, but so easily forget. Much gratitude!”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Mindfulness United States Healthy Living Podcasts Meditation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved