Get a daily dose of calm in this five-minute podcast

Whether you’re a long-time podcast listener or have yet to jump aboard this modern talk radio-type trend, there’s a calm-inducing podcast that you should add to your queue: Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra.

Daily Breath is a podcast available for streaming on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and more. Short, four- to five- minute episodes are published daily, Monday through Thursday on wellness topics including happiness, gratitude and more. Friday’s episode, however, features a guided meditation that reflects on what you’ve “learned” that week.

Chopra introduces the podcast, which launched on April 22, as such: “Welcome to Daily Breath, where we pause the hectic world around us, refocus ourselves and expand our minds.”

RELATED READ: These treadmill apps will make boring indoor runs a bit more fun

“This is a space to build mindfulness into your daily routine and to end your week peacefully with a complete 10-minute meditation every Friday,” continues Chopra, a prominent figure in alternative medicine for decades.

While the idea of mindfulness and meditation is quite alluring to most, it can also be an intimidating world to jump right into. People often fear navigating through the “woo-woo” stuff and worry that they won’t be able to “shut off” their minds for a successful meditation.

But in a time where 77 percent of people report regularly experiencing physical symptoms of stress and 73 percent experience regularly occurring psychological symptoms linked to stress, according to the American Institute of Stress, taking this step toward a calmer life could be a welcome change.

The Daily Breath breaks down the world of mindfulness into bite-sized chunks that can be enjoyed by beginners and wellness junkies alike. Commuters could benefit from plugging into the podcast to help them prepare for or unwind from a long, hectic workday, or it could be easily incorporated into a morning wellness routine.

Daily Breath currently holds 4.5 stars out of five on Apple Podcasts and has been rated 158 times in the week that the podcast has been live. One review reads: “I love these brief messages that bring me back to awareness while I’m at work. I listen to each one half way through my day, bringing me back to the internal wisdom I already know, but so easily forget. Much gratitude!”