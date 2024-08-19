More Health:

'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel encourages getting mammograms after her early diagnosis of breast cancer

The actress who played Topanga revealed she has ductal carcinoma in situ and is 'going to be fine' after catching it at her yearly scan.

Danielle Fishel, who starred as Topanga Lawrence on the '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," revealed Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the latest episode of "Pod Meets World," the podcast Fishel hosts with former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, she discussed her journey with ductal carcinoma in situ, an early form of breast cancer.

"It is very, very, very early," Fishel, 43, said on the podcast. "It's technically Stage 0. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with microinvasion."

DCIS is a non-invasive or pre-invasive breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, meaning the cells that line the milk ducts in the breast have changed to cancer cells, but they have not spread through the walls of the ducts into the nearby breast tissue. The microinvasive aspect of Fishel's diagnosis means that there is no invasive focus that measures more than 1 millimeter.

About 20% of breast cancers are DCIS, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Nearly all women with DCIS can be cured, usually through surgery — either breast-conserving surgery or a mastectomy. Radiation and medication is also sometimes used, but chemotherapy is not needed. Fishel said she's met with multiple doctors, and that she'll be having surgery to remove it.

DCIS does not involve specific symptoms like a lump or breast pain, according to Johns Hopkins. Once the cancerous cells begin to invade the milk duct, there might be itching or the formation of a sore. Most cases are diagnosed in a mammogram before any symptoms appear.

"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still Stage 0 is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," Fishel said. "They found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine. And so, I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there. If it's time for your appointment, if you've never had an appointment before, get in there."

Fishel was a centerpiece of the Philly-set sitcom "Boy Meets World," which aired from 1993-2000, as well as its spinoff "Girl Meets World," which aired for three seasons starting in 2014 and featured the breakout acting performance of Bucks County native pop star Sabrina Carpenter. More recently, Fishel filmed episodes for the NBC sitcom "Lopez vs. Lopez." She noted on the podcast that her diagnosis may affect her upcoming work.

