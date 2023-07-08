Two dead and three injured after car crashes into construction site in Philadelphia

July 08, 2023
A man driving a car in Philadelphia Saturday morning crashed, killing himself, a woman passenger, and injuring three other passengers, police said.
The man was driving on Patterson Avenue before turning onto Penrose Avenue when he struck a bulldozer at a construction site at 3:30 a.m., according to multiple media reports.
The man, 32, and the woman, 29, sitting in the front seat, were pronounced dead at the scene, 6ABC said.
One woman, 28, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is in critical condition, CBS3 said. The two other injured passengers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment; their ages and conditions are unknown.
The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the crash.