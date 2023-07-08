More News:

July 08, 2023

Two dead and three injured after car crashes into construction site in Philadelphia

The driver turned onto Penrose Avenue at 3:30 a.m. hitting bulldozer

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Crashes
Fatal Car Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

On Saturday, a man driving a vehicle on Pattison Avenue at 3:30 a.m. turned onto Penrose Avenue and crashed into a bulldozer at a construction site. The driver and a woman passenger died from the car accident's impact. Three other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

A man driving a car in Philadelphia Saturday morning crashed, killing himself, a woman passenger, and injuring three other passengers, police said.

The man was driving on Patterson Avenue before turning onto Penrose Avenue when he struck a bulldozer at a construction site at 3:30 a.m., according to multiple media reports. 

MORE: Five men charged with sexually abusing children within Jehovah's Witnesses congregations in Pennsylvania

The man, 32, and the woman, 29, sitting in the front seat, were pronounced dead at the scene, 6ABC said. 

One woman, 28, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is in critical condition, CBS3 said. The two other injured passengers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment; their ages and conditions are unknown.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the crash.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Crashes Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Crashes Accidents

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Camden County official won't apologize for telling 'gun-bearing freaks' from Philly to stay out of New Jersey
Camden Philly Cappelli

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Cape May County - Night in Venice

Sixers

Sixers to bring back center Montrezl Harrell on one-year deal
Montrezl-Harrell-Sixers-76ers_010422_USAT

Music

Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift Speak Now

Festivals

Ice cream festival returns to Reading Terminal Market with sweet treats, contests and more
Ice Cream Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved