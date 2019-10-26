Deer smashes through Pa. cell phone store window, runs around, leaves through different window

Black Friday is still a month away, but one unusual holiday shopper stormed a Pennsylvania cell phone shop this week, perhaps in search of a deal -- or rather, a deer.

A seemingly confused deer launched itself into a Scranton-area Boost Mobile store Thursday, and proceeded to run back and forth for minutes before exiting through a different window.

The buck went crashing through the window just before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to surveillance footage acquired by WNEP.

You can watch the WNEP clip below, which features the surveillance footage beginning around the 0:30 mark:

What an inconsiderate deer!

"The deer just kept running for that front door and was trying to smash out of that door," manager Eric Schraud told WNEP. "It would come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again. It did it at least four times. Right away I got on the phone, I started calling the police."

No cell phones were damaged during the ordeal, but the shattered windows cost roughly $2,600 to repair, according to Schraud.

