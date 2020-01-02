More Health:

January 02, 2020

Decreased thirst, worries about incontinence cause dehydration among older adults, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Dehydration
New study identifies why older adults struggle with dehydration CDC/Unsplash.com

Worries about incontinence are among the various reasons seniors struggle with hydration, according to a new study in the journal Age and Aging.

Many older adults struggle to drink enough fluids to stay hydrated because of misperceptions on what constitutes healthy drinking, concerns about urinary incontinence and a decreased thirst as they age, a new study found.

Researchers used a combination of interviews and a focus group to explore why elderly people tend to struggle more with dehydration. The study, published in the journal Age and Aging, included 24 seniors age 75 or older, and nine caregivers. 

The researchers identified four themes in their analysis: perceptions of healthy drinking, barriers to  drinking later in life, facilitators of drinking later in life and supporting older people to drink well.

"Keeping well hydrated is key to good health among older people, reducing the risk of hospital admission and other poor health outcomes," researcher Cini Bhanu, of the University College London in the United Kingdom, told Medical News Today. "However, many do not link hydration to good health and are unsure of how much to drink."

A big barrier to proper hydration among seniors is confusion on how much fluid they need to drink every day. You have probably heard the advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but everyone's needs can differ slightly. The Mayo Clinic recommends that men need about 15.5 cups of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups.

Additionally, many older people rely on thirst to tell them to drink, but Banu said that the "desire for liquids tends to reduce with age," but the need does not.

"Everybody tells me I should drink more," one of the female study participants said. "But to tell you the truth, I can't say I have a need to ... sometimes I force myself. Apart from taking my tablets this morning, I've had two black coffees; I haven't had any more drinks."

Some of the participants were afraid to drink too much because of bladder control issues and fear of not getting to the bathroom in enough time.

More education on proper hydration and the "poor reliability of thirst perception in later life" is needed, researchers said. They also recommended that counselors assist seniors worried about urinary incontinence to insure they are drinking enough fluids throughout the day.

Though water is always considered the healthiest drink, researchers also noted that older people can hydrate by drinking other liquids, including juices, milk and hot drinks.

Dehydration often leads to hospitalization for older adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The early signs of dehydration, including dry mouth, fatigue and dizziness, sometimes can be overlooked. That causes more serious symptoms like confusion, difficulty walking and a spiking heart rate .

Anne Vanderbilt, a geriatric nurse with the Cleveland Clinic, advised family members encourage seniors to drink a little bit throughout the day.

"What I often see in our advanced older adults – people in their 80s and 90s – is that they can't sit down and drink a full 8-ounce glass of water," she said. "It fills them up, causes bloating and then makes them have to run to the bathroom. So little sips throughout the day are better."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Dehydration Philadelphia Hydration Adult Health Prevention Water

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Why (and how) the underdog Eagles can upset the Seahawks on Sunday
Russel-Wilson-Josh-Sweat_112419_usat

Mummers

2020 Mummers Parade: Photos of the 120th edition of Philadelphia New Year's Day tradition
2020 mummers parade 001

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch when Philly has the ball
010220CarsonWentz

Animals

Dog missing from Philadelphia shelter found in New Jersey
ACCT Philly max dog

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved