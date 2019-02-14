More Health:

February 14, 2019

High-protein, low-calorie diet promotes healthy weight loss in obese seniors, researchers say

This diet reportedly allows seniors to maintain muscle mass and bone strength

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Diets
protein rich meal unsplash Mark DeYoung/Unsplash

The world of health and wellness loves to spout off one-size-fits-all approaches to diet plans and fitness regimens, but a new study claims to reveal the best diet for some older adults.

A high-protein, low-calorie diet has been proven to help obese older adults lose more weight. Further, this diet can help them maintain more muscle mass, improve bone quality and lose "bad" fat, according to a study out of Wake Forest University.

Geriatricians, the doctors who specialize in the health care of older adults, have been challenged in how to recommend safe weight loss for seniors — because doing so can also lead to muscle and bone loss — according to a news release from Wake Forest. 

RELATED READ: Obesity-related cancers hitting millennials hard, new study finds

Researchers randomly split 96 adults over age of 65 into two groups: a six-month, low-calorie meal plan that included more than one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight, plus adequate calcium and vitamin D, or a weight stability group targeting .8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which is the current, government-recommended dietary allowance and served as the control group, the release explains. 

It’s worth noting that researchers decided not to include exercise in this study, because, according to the researchers, it's far-fetched to believe that older adults will perform the amount and intensity of exercise needed to preserve their muscle and bone strength.

After the six-month period, researchers found that participants in the higher-protein group lost about 18 pound — the majority of it fat — and were able to preserve their muscle mass, the release explains. On the other hand, the control group lost about half a pound. The majority of fat was lost in the stomach, hips, thighs and rear — red-alert areas for preventing or controlling diseases like diabetes and stroke.

Following the study, researchers subjected the weight-loss group to a continued high-protein, nutritionally complete, reduced-calorie meal plan. This plan featured four meal replacements, two meals of lean protein and vegetables, and one healthy snack. That said, the researchers believe any high-protein, nutritious low-calorie meal plan would likely work in the same way.

Learn more about the Wake Forest study here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Diets United States Healthy Eating Healthy Food Elderly

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved