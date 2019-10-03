More Health:

October 03, 2019

Delaware confirms first death linked to vaping-related lung illness

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Vaping Delaware Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Delaware has confirmed its first death from a vaping-related lung illness. More than 800 cases of lung problems linked to vaping have been reported across the United States, according to the CDC.

A Delaware resident who died in August after a lengthy hospitalization is being counted as the state's first death tied to the vaping-related lung illnesses reported across the United States, health officials said.

The victim had a history of exposure to vaping, health officials announced on Thursday. But they did not provide any additional information, including the victim's age or gender.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family," Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. "This death is a harsh reminder the these illnesses are serious and life-threatening."

Four other confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illness are currently being treated in Delaware, with patients' ages ranging from 15 to 65 years old. Another seven cases are suspected.

Only one of the 11 Delaware cases was reportedly tied to nicotine-only vaping.

More than 800 cases of vaping-related lung illnesses have been reported across the country. Eighteen fatalities have occurred, including the death in Delaware.

Many of the illnesses have been linked to individuals who were using THC-infused products, some of which were acquired on the black market.

Earlier this week, New Jersey health officials announced the state's first confirmed death from a vaping-related illness, a woman in the northern part of the state.

While no specific products have been identified as responsible for the illnesses, the CDC and FDA continue to analyze data from across the country and investigate the supply chain behind various cases.

The Trump administration is currently working on regulations that would force flavored e-cigarettes to be removed from the market until they're approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Delaware Marijuana THC E-cigarettes CDC

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved