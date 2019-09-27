More Health:

September 27, 2019

THC products the 'most prominent link' among vaping-related illnesses

But the CDC is not ready to eliminate nicotine products from its investigation

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
THC Vaping-related Illnesses Thorn Yang/Pexels.com

The outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses is 'pointing to a greater concern' around THC products, CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat says.

Vaping products containing THC are the "most prominent link" among the hundreds of people who have suffered vaping-related lung illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends people concerned about developing a severe lung illness refrain from vaping any products – including nicotine products – until further notice. But health officials on Friday particularly emphasized the potential risks of vaping THC-containing products. 

Still, they stopped short of saying they were narrowing their investigation toward only THC-containing products.

"The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around the THC-containing products," CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said. "However, we do not know whether the only risky substance for lung injury is the THC-containing products. And we didn't feel comfortable dropping the broader recommendation yet." 

At least 805 people have developed vaping-related illnesses, including 12 who have died, CDC officials said. A 13th death was reported in North Carolina, but has not yet been confirmed by the CDC. 

"Sadly, I do believe there will be additional ones," Schuchat said. "This is a very serious threat right now to young people across the country. We don't want there to be more deaths. That's why our messages are so critical."

CDC officials have received the exposure history of 514 patients. Among them, 77 percent used THC-containing products or both THC- and nicotine-containing vapes. 

A report detailing 86 vaping-related illnesses in Illinois and Wisconsin found similar results. 

The vast majority of those patients – 96 percent – reported using prepackaged, pre-filled cartridges. They did not report adding any substances themselves, but they most often acquired their vapes from friends or a street dealer. 

The patients used 234 unique e-cigarette or vaping products across 87 brands, health officials said. Cartridges labeled "Dank Vapes" were the most commonly-used product, but there was no product used by all 86 victims. 

"At this time, we can unfortunately not identify one product, brand source or device that is common across all patients," Illinois Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Layden. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is testing the various products to determine the specific substances they contain. Results are pending.

"There remain many questions," Schuchat said. "We do not know – even for the THC-containing products that seem to be closely linked to cases in Illinois and Wisconsin – what the substance is within the products that is causing harm. We have many questions about the supply chain and the integrity of these products." 

The FDA also has launched a parallel criminal investigation into the supply chain of illicit products associated with the vaping-related lung cases. The agency is not seeking to charge users of illicit products. 

As the vaping-related illnesses have increased, more states have tightened regulations against e-cigarettes. Rhode Island became at least the third state to ban flavored vape products on Wednesday, joining Michigan and New York. Maine and Vermont are exploring similar restrictions.

Additionally, the Trump administration is drawing up regulations that would force all flavored e-cigarettes, including mint- and menthol-flavored products, to be removed from the market until they gain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping United States Tobacco Illinois FDA CDC North Carolina E-cigarettes Wisconsin THC Drugs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved