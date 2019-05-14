More News:

May 14, 2019

Car crashes, gets lodged in wall of Delco Wells Fargo

The bank has been declared an "unsafe structure" by Aston Township offcials

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Crashes Banks
Delco Wells Fargo Crash Eric Snyder/Facebook

A white Dodge crashed into a Delaware County Wells Fargo on Tuesday. One Facebook user captured the above image.

UPDATE, 5:14 p.m.: A sign saying the bank has been "condemned as an unsafe structure" was posted by Aston Township late Tuesday afternoon.

"This structure is declared dangerous and unsafe for human occupancy," the sign reads. "All persons are hereby notified to keep out as long as this notice remains posted. Any persons willfully destroying, mutilating, or removing this notice will be punished to the full extent of the law."

ORIGINAL STORY: A white Dodge SUV crashed into a Delaware County Wells Fargo on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a sizable hole in the side of the bank.

The crash happened at the Wells Fargo at 3521 Concord Road in Aston Township, according to 6ABC, around 2:30 p.m.

MORE: Bucks County teen charged with felony in Pennridge High bomb threat

What led to the driver losing control of the car is currently unclear. Details about possible injuries also were not immediately available.

Responders are on the scene:

The Aston Township Fire Department shared an alternate angle, from inside the damaged building:

And here’s a wide-angle look of the scene:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

