More News:

December 11, 2025

Police seek man who put envelope full of cash in wrong Delco mailbox

The homeowner turned the money over to authorities, who hope to get it back to the person who mistakenly left it.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Odd News
Delco Cash Mailbox Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County, are searching for a man they believe placed an envelope filled with cash in the wrong mailbox on Dec. 6. The homeowner, who saw the man drop off the envelope, turned the money over to police.

When a homeowner in Nether Providence Township noticed a man dropping something off in her mailbox on Saturday, she walked outside a short time later to find it was an envelope filled with a large sum of cash that she was not expecting.

Now police are trying to find the person who apparently mistook the address where he left the cash in an effort to return it to him.

MORE: In FIFA's latest World Cup lottery, four tickets to every match in Philly would cost over $5,000

Just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, police said a homeowner on the 300 block of South Providence Road spotted a balding man pacing in front of her house. The homeowner then saw the man open her mailbox and leave the envelope inside. When she discovered the cash, she immediately called police.

The homeowner told police that her property was formerly a psychiatrist's office, and she said it's possible the man who left the cash was a former patient who didn't know about the change of address.

The office manager for Nether Providence Township police declined to provide more information, including how much money was in the envelope, after the department sent out a news release Thursday.

The man who left the envelope was between 20 and 30 years old and stood about 5 feet 8 inches, police said. He was wearing a black puffer jacket when he dropped off the envelope.

Police said anyone with information about the incident or the man who left the cash can call 610-892-2875.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Odd News Delaware County Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Columbus Boulevard ramp to I-95 to close Thursday

I-95 ramp closure

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Adult Health

Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here's how to protect your pearly whites from decay

Doughnuts Sugar Teeth

Arts & Culture

Replica Liberty Bells to tell stories of 20 Philly neighborhoods in 2026

Glen Foerd bell

Art

PAFA’s holiday pop-up offers a rare chance to buy prints without gallery prices

PAFA - Hamilton Building Lobby

Eagles

Eagles-Raiders Week 15 odds preview: Birds heavily favored, but will they stop their freefall?

Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Raiders-2021-NFL.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved