Police seek man who put envelope full of cash in wrong Delco mailbox

When a homeowner in Nether Providence Township noticed a man dropping something off in her mailbox on Saturday, she walked outside a short time later to find it was an envelope filled with a large sum of cash that she was not expecting.

Now police are trying to find the person who apparently mistook the address where he left the cash in an effort to return it to him.

MORE: In FIFA's latest World Cup lottery, four tickets to every match in Philly would cost over $5,000

Just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, police said a homeowner on the 300 block of South Providence Road spotted a balding man pacing in front of her house. The homeowner then saw the man open her mailbox and leave the envelope inside. When she discovered the cash, she immediately called police.

The homeowner told police that her property was formerly a psychiatrist's office, and she said it's possible the man who left the cash was a former patient who didn't know about the change of address.

The office manager for Nether Providence Township police declined to provide more information, including how much money was in the envelope, after the department sent out a news release Thursday.

The man who left the envelope was between 20 and 30 years old and stood about 5 feet 8 inches, police said. He was wearing a black puffer jacket when he dropped off the envelope.

Police said anyone with information about the incident or the man who left the cash can call 610-892-2875.