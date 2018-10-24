Cherry Hill's new restaurant Denim has a theme that fits the name

October 24, 2018
A new restaurant has opened in Cherry Hill in the former site of The Farmhouse, which closed after roughly a year in business. The building, a 1859 Colonial house, is now home to Denim American Bistro.
To match the name, the walls are a shade of jeans-blue and hanging up is a portrait of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in those iconic denim-on-denim outfits they wore to the 2001 American Music Awards.
The denim theme also extends to the servers, who wear jeans and denim aprons.
As for the menu, it's much less blue. The restaurant serves lobster risotto, butternut squash gnocchi, crispy Brussels sprouts, a Kobe beef burger and other modern American dishes. There's also a separate gluten-free menu and one for vegetarians, as well as a prix-fixe dinner for $40.
While Denim is BYOB, if you forget to bring a drink, you can purchase a bottle of wine from White Horse Winery at the restaurant.
Tonight is the official grand opening, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Denim is at 312 Kresson Road.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.