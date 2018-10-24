More Events:

October 24, 2018

Cheers to fall at Hawthornes' third Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

Enjoy the crisp autumn weather at an all-day block party in South Philly

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beer
Hawthornes Great Cider and Beer Festival Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival will return for third year.

For the third year, Hawthornes Beer Cafe will celebrate fall with the Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival. The outdoor event will take place Saturday, Nov. 3.

At the block party, which will take over 11th Street, from Fitzwater to Catharine, there will be a huge selection of seasonal beers and ciders, as well as wine.

Look for selections from The Alchemist, DownEast, Virtue, Neshaminy Creek, Original Sin, Half Acre, Tröegs and more. All pours will be $5 each. 

To get drinks, attendees will need to purchase tickets at the entrance. Those tickets can then be redeemed at the outdoor taps. Just remember, like the past two years, this is a cash-only event.

As for food, find everything from meatballs to surf & turf to tacos at the lineup of food trucks on-site. There will also be a new pie-eating contest at this year's block party, with a cash prize of $100. Those interested in participating can find out more details here.

To entertain attendees as they eat, drink and hang out, bands will perform throughout the day. This year, River Bones Band, The Chris Rozik Band and Heaven Man are slated to play.

For the kids, there will be an area with inflatable slides, bubbles, chalk and games. Hawthornes' annual event is both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

The block party also will take place rain or shine.

Third Annual Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

Saturday, Nov. 3
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free admission; pay-as-you-go (cash only)
Hawthornes Beer Cafe
738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

