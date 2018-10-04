Where to drink during the first Philadelphia Cider Week

The first Philadelphia Cider Week is happening this fall, running from Tuesday, Oct. 23, through Halloween.

Bars and restaurants across the city will host events featuring ciders from around the world. Below, we've rounded up six (we couldn't pick just five!) Cider Week events worth checking out.

Enjoy an intimate, seven-course dinner paired with seven ciders from Newport, Vt. Each course will also include cheese – and what's better than cheese?



If you want to attend, you'll need to purchase a ticket.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

6-9 p.m. | $150 per person

Lost Bread Co.

1313 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, PA 19122



When the Good King Tavern hosts a "Cave à Manger," there's tons of cheese and wines by the glass. At this event, the wine will be switched with cider from France, specifically from Normandy and the Loire Valley.

Also, a raw bar with oysters and more will be added to the cheese counter.

Thursday, Oct. 25

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Good King Tavern

614 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



Head to happy hour at Hungry Pigeon, where there will be live music, cider and a special apple-centric menu.

Saturday, Oct. 27

4-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hungry Pigeon

743 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



This special edition of "Martha Monday," when the bar brings in a vendor to hand out free samples, will feature Frecon's Cidery from Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

Enjoy free samples and free snacks, plus half-off on draft ciders and half-off on cider cocktails.

Monday, Oct. 29

6-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Martha

2113 E. York St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125



The last day of Cider Week is also Halloween. Celebrate by throwing on a costume and embarking on a cider crawl to all three Tria locations in Philly. A different cidery will be highlighted at each location.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Noon to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Tria Taproom: 2005 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tria Rittenhouse: 123 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tria Washington West: 1137 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The first Night of the Living Cider event inspired Philadelphia Cider Week. On Halloween night, Kensington Quarters will host a party featuring two cider bars. There will also be seven guest chefs selling $5 small plates.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume for the event.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m. to midnight | Pay-as-you-go

Kensington Quarters

1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125



