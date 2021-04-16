Ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict, Mayor Kenney calls for 'active peace'

Mayor Jim Kenney penned an open letter to Philadelphia residents ahead of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

Kenney reflected upon the racial justice demonstrations that followed Floyd's killing last May, calling it a "tipping point" for communities that have endured centuries of racism and unjust treatment. He also urged residents to demonstrate peacefully — no matter the trial's outcome.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday. Jury deliberations will follow and a verdict potentially could be reached early next week.

"And on the day of the verdict — whenever it may be — we will be calling for citywide prayer, so we can honor the memory of George Floyd and other Black Americans whose lives were tragically cut short because of brutality, racism, systemic failures and deep societal inequities," Kenney wrote.

Floyd's killing sparked nationwide protests last spring as people took to the streets to decry police brutality and other racial injustices. Most demonstrations remained peaceful, but some turned destructive.

In Philadelphia, an initial Center City protest devolved into chaos. Businesses were looted and police cars were burned, prompting Kenney to institute nightly curfews. The daily demonstrations that followed were mostly peaceful, but the city's police department drew sharp criticism its their response — most notably for deploying tear gas on protesters who gathered on I-676.

In his letter, Kenney admitted his administration made mistakes. He also acknowledged that Black people have been treated unjustly by law enforcement, saying the verdict will remind people of the "centuries of inequities and systemic racism that have brought us to this moment."

"This is a call for active peace," Kenney wrote. "So when the verdict comes, no matter the outcome, let us resolve to demonstrate peacefully, to voice the pain and anguish loud and clear but without destruction, and let us stay united working to ensure that Black lives matter today—and every day.

"In the meantime, we need to remember that we must still stand together as Philadelphians," Kenney also wrote. "We need to remember our neighbors who own small businesses and stores along our commercial corridors. We need to look out for each other."

The full letter — which also outlines the criminal justice reforms undertaken by Philly officials — can be read below.