June 07, 2020

Peaceful demonstrations continue across Philadelphia on Sunday in wake of George Floyd’s death

Several protests were scheduled to take place across the city on Sunday afternoon

By Pat Ralph
Philadelphia George Floyd protests Pat Ralph/For PhillyVoice

Demonstrators marched down the Ben Franklin Parkway on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd.

Peaceful protests continued across Philadelphia for the ninth straight day on Sunday in the wake of George Floyd’s death, as demonstrators took to the streets to call attention to issues such as systemic racism and police brutality.

MORE: Thousands march from Art Museum to City Hall in George Floyd demonstration

Several protests were scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon across the city. 

One of the demonstrations taking place on Sunday was held outside of Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount. The event, which was called “Free People Now!,” was put together by several local activist groups to call for the release of thousands of inmates who are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 while in prison. The protest, which reportedly garnered hundreds of people, was also a call for justice after Floyd was killed on May 25.





Another event called “Prayer for Philly” was held at LOVE Park on Sunday in Center City.


A rally of nurses, doctors, and others took place outside the now-closed Hahnemann University Hospital calling out the racial inequality that exists in health care. The 100-year-old hospital closed down last summer after it was sold. Among those who showed up to the protest was city Councilmember Helen Gym.


Here are some of the other scenes from protests across Philadelphia on Sunday.







Floyd, a black man, was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as three other police officers watched. 

All four police officers have been fired from the Minneapolis department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other police officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked demonstrations and protests over the past week calling out racial injustice in cities such as Philadelphia.

Sunday was also the first day in over a week that Philly didn’t implement a citywide curfew after having one in place for the previous eight days. Additionally, no traffic restrictions were put in place across Center City.

Those protesting have been encouraged to stay hydrated due to the warm temperatures, as well as to wear a face covering and practice social distancing whenever possible in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Protesters should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested a week after attending a protest, the city said.

