DesignPhiladelphia's kick-off party will take place at Bok Bar

The 14th annual DesignPhiladelphia will take place Wednesday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 13.

Across the city, there will be panels, workshops and exhibitions bringing artists, designers, architects and design-savvy Philadelphians together.

Events include a look at what Philly could be like in 2035, a panel discussion with urban farmers, an inside scoop on designing museums and a cocktail crawl focused on sensory design.

In total, there will be more than 100 events, but one that you don't want to miss is the kick-off party. This year, it will take place at Bok Bar, which offers Instagram-worthy views of the city.

There will be beer from Yards and Peroni, spirits by Philadelphia Distilling, dumplings from The Pierogie Kitchen, Hawaiian food from Poi Dog Philly and snacks from 12th Street Catering.

Tickets are $75 – or $30 if you're a student.

Before the party begins, ticket holders can attend a 4 p.m. keynote address in the building's auditorium by Paula Scher of Pentagram. She's considered one of the most influential graphic designers in the world.

In Bok, there will also be an exhibition gallery on the first floor, which party-goers can explore before heading to the roof for food and drink. In the gallery, there will be installations from the students and faculty of Philly's design schools.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

5:30-9 p.m. | $30-$75 per person

Bok Bar

1901 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



