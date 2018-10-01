SEPTA contest wants Philadelphians to come up with a new mascot

October 01, 2018
SEPTA announced a new contest on Monday that could produce some unsavory responses. So be nice, Philly.
The transportation system put out a call for mascot ideas that best represent the true nature of SEPTA. It's most likely trying to capitalize on all the attention the city is getting these days for our
wacko creative mascot ideas.
The mascot will join the likes of the Eagles' Swoop, the Phillie Phanatic, the Union's Phang, and the newest and possibly most controversial mascot — Gritty.
SEPTA wants an origin story to go along with the overall look of the thing like the Flyers did with Gritty, who supposedly emerged from the depths of the Wells Fargo Center. So that's why it looks like a monster that has seen some horrible things in its time.
But hey, the city is finally warming up to Gritty, so anything is possible in mascot world.
Contest Alert! Last month brought two new mascots to Philly - Phang the snake and Gritty the ... we don't know. This got us thinking - what if #SEPTA had a mascot? Tell us what it should be [please be nice] and its story: https://t.co/gn9RRjdEk7. #ISEPTAPHILLY pic.twitter.com/uhhLGb6oLt— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) October 1, 2018
The contest description states multiple times to "keep your entry positive and friendly" and "please be nice."
Because we all know the jokes that could come out of this.
too obvious? pic.twitter.com/DLm1p6pKaD— Aaron Bauman (@aaronbauman) October 1, 2018
October 1, 2018
An angry old lady yelling, “BACKDOOR!”— shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 1, 2018
an LED screen that displays all Paoli Thorndale trains running between 5 and 20 minutes late— bryne yancey (parody) (@howtobepunk) October 1, 2018
Oh, and apparently there is already a safety mascot named Paws the Transit Dog, but SEPTA is looking for an official mascot, not just for safety. Sorry, Paws.
So fingers crossed everyone keeps things PG. Or don't and just send your sarcastic stories to me instead.
Have an idea? Enter the official contest here.
You have until Oct. 24 to come up with the most ingenious stories you can. The top 11 "most thoughtful" entries will be selected for prizes, the grand prize being a November Anywhere Trail Pass. 10 runner-ups will get a SEPTA T-shirt.
The last SEPTA contest for a train announcer hasn't amounted to anything yet, so we'll see if this is just a marketing ploy or if something comes out of this.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.