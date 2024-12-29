Devan Kaney chosen as Eagles sideline reporter for SportsRadio 94WIP following Howard Eskin's departure

Devan Kaney is taking over as the Eagles sideline reporter for SportsRadio 94WIP following the departure of longtime host and sideline reporter Howard Eskin, the station announced Sunday.

WIP shared the news on the Eagles pregame show and on social media, adding that Kaney will take on the role for the remainder of the Eagles season including playoffs. She joins the broadcast alongside Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

MORE: Howard Eskin leaves SportsRadio 94WIP after 38 years

Kaney joined WIP in 2022 and has been part of the Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. She is also a weekend sports anchor for FOX29, a betting analyst for the BetQL Network and an in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers. She previously worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN, the Philadelphia Wings and NBC Sports.

"Beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to cover the Eagles sideline," Kaney wrote on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the Eagles' home game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eskin, who had long been dubbed "the king" of Philadelphia sports talk, announced on Dec. 20 that he was leaving WIP after being with the station for 38 years. Eskin had a Saturday morning radio show and continued his decades-long sideline coverage on radio broadcasts of Eagles games.

In his announcement about his departure, Eskin gave no indication that he plans to retire and said he is still contemplating his next career move. In a statement, WIP station owner Audacy confirmed that Eskin and the company had "parted ways." No details were shared about the sudden circumstances of his exit.

In July, Eskin became embroiled in controversy when allegations surfaced that he gave an "unwelcome kiss" to a woman in a club section at Citizens Bank Park in May. The Phillies banned Eskin from the ballpark for the remainder of the 2024 season and he also was absent from his Saturday radio show for several weeks before returning to the WIP airwaves in late July. An Audacy spokesperson declined to comment on whether Eskin's WIP departure this month had any connection to what happened earlier in the year.

Eskin's son, Spike Eskin, remains the program director at WIP and hosts the station's afternoon show on weekdays at 2 p.m.