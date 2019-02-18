This brutally honest diet- and fitness-focused Instagram account provides expert insight

The world of health, nutrition and fitness is a confusing one to navigate when it seems like everyone on social media is preaching about "miracle" — or, more accurately fad — diets, workout plans and even supplements.

While some of these accounts are certainly sharing factual information about wellness, these truthful sources often get lost amidst flashier and, well, more alluring “quick-fix” suggestions that seem too good to be true. (Spoiler: they are).

The truth is, you may be following these types of accounts without even knowing it. That said, there’s an account to throw into your feed that is not only well-respected in the health and wellness world, but pokes fun at those types of accounts while promoting critical thinking when it comes to all content you consume.

RELATED READ: There are 3 times when it's OK to work out in these retro sneakers – podiatrist

A Workout Routine (@aworkoutroutine) serves up truthful, yet satirical, meme-like posts that aim to help people improve their health. The account and corresponding website and Twitter feed is run by Jay who, according to his website, is “that dude on the internet who helps thousands of men and women lose fat, build muscle, improve their health, gain strength, set up their diet, design their workout, reach their goals, and look and feel as awesome as they possibly can.”

Jay’s years of experience in diet, fitness, and more have translated to being featured as an expert by publications like TIME and Huffington Post as well as in studies and textbooks, according to his website. Of course, Jay also shares his wisdom with more than 27,000 Instagram followers.

Check out some of @aworkoutroutine’s brutally honest memes. Yes, they seem bitterly sarcastic in the photo, but provide honest and truthful explanations, tips and food for thought in the captions.