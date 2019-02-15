More Health:

February 15, 2019

There are three times it's OK to work out in these retro sneakers, according to a podiatrist

Converse All-Stars, a.k.a. Chuck Taylors, have stood the test of time

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Weightlifting
converse sneakers unsplash Mitch Lensink/Unsplash

Converse are one of the few sneaker trends that has never *really* been out of style. That said, their wear and use overtime has certainly changed.

These flat sneakers, which were once the gold standard for basketball shoes, have since proven to be some of the least supportive for arches and ankles, rendering them unacceptable for athletic wear in the following years.

But Monara Dini, doctor of podiatric medicine and associate clinical professor at UC San Francisco, tells Popsugar that there are three weightlifting exercises that can really benefit from a flat shoe like Converse All-Stars: squats, bench presses and deadlifts. 

RELATED READ: We tried it: KTL Philadelphia, an educational kettlebell weightlifting workout

Apparently Converse’s flat surface simulates being barefoot, which forces you to use your entire foot to "grip the ground and remain planted," Dini tells Popsugar. It also helps you push through the heel — a crucial part of benefitting from weightlifting. Dini adds that it is most important to wear flat shoes when lifting HEAVY weights — a quick dumbbell session doesn't require specific footwear. 

Wire Cutter echoes this enthusiasm for Converse All-Stars when it comes to weightlifting. “When it comes to squats and deadlifts, for example, the cushion of a squishy athletic shoe can actually compromise the lift,” said Eric Emig, a certified personal trainer, tells the website. “The extra effort to keep the ankle stable [on a padded surface] can take away from your ability to produce power for the lift making your lift weaker.”

“They’re cheap, flat, and you can wear them to and from the gym, so you don’t have to carry a second pair,” wrote Wire Cutter staff writer Chris Heinonen.. 

While they’re great for weightlifting, Converse sneakers are by no means the perfect shoe for every workout. If you’re big on aerobics, weight training and multidirectional workouts, then cross training sneakers are your best bet, according to Popsugar. And for running, everyone has their own preference when it comes to their footwear of choice, however Runner’s World has a few suggestions, too. 


Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Weightlifting United States Workout Sneakers Converse

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved