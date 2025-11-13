More Events:

Dilworth Park’s ice rink and Wintergarden return for the 2025–26 winter season

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and a full slate of winter events also kick off Nov. 14.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink Provided Courtesy/Center City District

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink

Dilworth Park will once again turn into a winter attraction starting Friday, Nov. 14, when ice skating, holiday shopping and cold-weather activities return to the plaza at the base of City Hall. The park is a busy stop for winter activities in Center City. Last season, more than 3.7 million people visited the space, according to the Center City District.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is back with daily skating sessions through Feb. 22. Admission is $7 for children 10 and younger and $10 for adults, with skate rentals available for $10. Timed, 90-minute sessions and locker rentals can be reserved online, and discounts are offered for groups.

This season brings a redesigned Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin. The indoor space has been expanded and refreshed, and the updated food and drink program adds a fuller menu, bar service and TVs for fans who want to warm up while watching a game. Fire pits on the terrace are open to all visitors, and private rentals can be arranged for groups.

Families can also take part in two Breakfast with Santa events on Saturdays, Dec. 13 and 20. The mornings will include a buffet meal, photos with Santa and time on the ice. Reservations are required.

At the south end of the park, the Wintergarden will stay open through March 15. The open-air space features illuminated sculptures, seasonal plants and a kiosk from Chaddsford Winery serving warm mulled wine for visitors 21 and older.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns through Jan. 1 with local vendors offering handmade goods, artwork, jewelry, skincare products and other items made in the region.

More information about hours, events and ticketing is available at dilworthpark.org.

Winter at Dilworth Park

Nov. 14 - March 14, 2026
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall)
Philadelphia, PA 19102

