'Disclosure Day,' Steven Spielberg's UFO movie that filmed scenes in South Jersey, releases first trailer

Director Steven Spielberg leaned into his South Jersey roots to film parts of his next foray into the mysteries of extraterrestrial life.

"Disclosure Day," which shot scenes in Cape May County in March, released its first trailer Tuesday ahead of the movie's debut in June. Spielberg spent most of his early childhood in Haddon Township, Camden County, and he revisited his upbringing in "The Fabelmans," his semi-autobiographical 2021 film about how he fell in love with cinema.

MORE: Help restore a piece of Wildwood Boardwalk history: Fundraiser underway to save retired tram car

The trailer for "Disclosure Day" shows star Emily Blunt speechless as she tries to deliver a TV weather report at a Kansas City station. Her eery stammering gives way to seemingly inhuman vocalizations that leave her producers and viewers captivated. Deer and birds are shown acting out of character, and later a crop circle appears in a wheat field.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" says the logline from Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment "This summer, the truth belongs to 7 billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

Blunt is joined by a cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Few details are known about the plot of "Disclosure Day," whose script was written by Spielberg's longtime collaborator David Koepp ("Jurassic Park," "War of the Worlds"). The trailer suggests O'Connor's character will release classified information about the unexplained phenomena, leading to a potential showdown with the powers that be who want to keep it under wraps.

Film production crews went to Cape May County to shoot scenes in Woodbine and Tuckahoe, where the Cape May Seashore Lines railroad passes through a historic train station.

More footage of "Disclosure Day" was screened recently at a Universal Studios event to unveil a theater in Hollywood named after Spielberg. According to the film blog World of Reel, viewers said Blunt's character is involved in a "dramatic car-train crash escape" that lines up with the filming location in Tuckahoe. The mayor of Woodbine also gave Spielberg a key to the city when crews were in the area.

Details about "Disclosure Day" — previously rumored to be called "The Dish" — were kept close to the vest until Tuesday. The project was listed under the code name "Non-View" when the casting call went out for extras in Cape May County. Parts of the movie also were filmed in New York and California.

Spielberg's alien-themed films over the years have included 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and 2005's "War of the Worlds." The last time Spielberg ventured into sci-fi territory was with 2018's "Ready Player One."