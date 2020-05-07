Second edition of 'Disney Family Singalong' with celebs to take place Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, families are invited to tune into ABC's "Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" at 7 p.m.

The second edition of the TV special will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature celebrities at home performing some of the most beloved Disney songs from favorites like "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Coco" and "The Lion King."

Performances will include Idina Menzel and Ben Platt singing "A Whole New World," Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover singing "Hakuna Matata," Rebel Wilson singing "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and Shakira singing "Try Everything."

Some outlets are also reporting that John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter are some of the other celebs participating who weren't announced in the initial lineup posted by ABC.

In the first "Disney Family Singalong," which took place mid-April, Beyoncé surprised viewers with a rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from "Pinocchio." Ariana Grande also impressed with her spin on the "Hercules" tune "I Won't Say I'm In Love."

Like the first edition of the TV special, this weekend's show will include on-screen lyrics so the audience can sing along at home.

The special will also raise awareness about the nonprofit Feeding America and its resources for those facing hunger due to COVID-19.



After airing on Sunday night, "Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will become available to stream on Disney+.