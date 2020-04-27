'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' coming to Disney+ two months early

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will begin streaming on Disney+ two months earlier than expected.

On Monday, the streaming service announced the final installment of the nine-part "Skywalker saga" will debut on Monday, May 4, better known as "Star Wars Day" among fans.

The 2019 film was directed by J.J. Abrams and features an ensemble cast that includes Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

For the first time ever, "Star Wars" fans will be able to stream all nine films in George Lucas' "Skywalker saga" in one place.



Below is the trailer for the "The Rise of Skywalker," for those who want to get hype before binging. The eight-episode docuseries "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" and the series finale of the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" are also coming to Disney+ this May.