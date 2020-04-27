More Culture:

April 27, 2020

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' coming to Disney+ two months early

Fans can watch the complete 'Skywalker saga' on the streaming service

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Star Wars Streaming
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer/Star Wars/YouTube

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is heading to Disney+ two months earlier than previously scheduled. Fans can watch the movie starting May 4, better known as 'Star Wars Day,' on the streaming service.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will begin streaming on Disney+ two months earlier than expected.

On Monday, the streaming service announced the final installment of the nine-part "Skywalker saga" will debut on Monday, May 4, better known as "Star Wars Day" among fans.

RELATED: Romantic comedy ‘The Princess Bride’ among titles arriving to Disney+ in May

The 2019 film was directed by J.J. Abrams and features an ensemble cast that includes Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

For the first time ever, "Star Wars" fans will be able to stream all nine films in George Lucas' "Skywalker saga" in one place.

Below is the trailer for the "The Rise of Skywalker," for those who want to get hype before binging. The eight-episode docuseries "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" and the series finale of the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" are also coming to Disney+ this May.


Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

