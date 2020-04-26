Romantic comedy ‘The Princess Bride’ among titles arriving to Disney Plus in May

With people quarantining at home and practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now more time than ever to stream television shows and movies.

Disney Plus, like Netflix and Hulu, has released its list of new shows and movies that will be coming to the streaming service in May, and one of the most-notable titles leading the way is the romantic comedy “The Princess Bride.”

The 1987 film, which was directed and produced by Rob Reiner, is an adaptation of William Goldman’s 1973 novel of the same title. The critically-acclaimed movie, which stars the likes of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Wallace Shawn, racked up over $30 million at the box office and has evolved into a cult classic. The film also received a pair of Oscar and Grammy nominations in 1988 for its music and soundtrack.

Other notable titles coming to Disney Plus this May include “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “George of the Jungle,” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Below is a complete list of movies and shows coming to Disney Plus next month.

May 1

Awesome Animals (Season 1)

Birth of Europe (Season 1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

CAR SOS (Seasons 1-7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

Love & Vets (Season 1)

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)

The Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (Season 1)

United States of Animals (Season 1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef (Episode 106)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episode 711)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 126)

One Day at Disney (Episode 122) -

Prop Culture (Season 1)

May 2

John Carter

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Series Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7 Finale)

May 8

Be Our Chef (Episode 107)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 127)

One Day at Disney (Episode 123)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 102)

Disney Insider (Episode 105)

May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef (Episode 108)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 128)

One Day at Disney (Episode 124)

It's a Dog's Life (Series Premiere)

May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)

Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1-2)

Disney Vampirina (Season 3)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (Season 2)

The Big Fib (Season 1)

Be Our Chef (Episode 109)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 129)

One Day at Disney (Episode 125)



