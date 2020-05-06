Philly restaurants offering Mother's Day specials

It's easy to lose track of time while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, but let's hope you're keeping track of when Mother's Day falls – it's coming up on Sunday.

There's still time to plan something nice for mom, even if you're socially distancing. A simple way to show mom you care is by ordering her one of these Mother's Day specials from a local restaurant.

You can treat her to breakfast and a make-at-home mimosa kit, all the fixings for an indulgent French toast feast or a gift basket filled with French goodies for her kitchen.

Get all the details on these options – and more! – in our roundup below.

Hawthornes Cafe

Hawthornes is offering a Mother's Day brunch that can be picked up on Saturday or Sunday. Each order includes a drink and both a sweet and a savory dish. Options include a DIY mimosa kit, maple walnut cinnamon rolls and focaccia breakfast sliders. The meal feeds two to three people.

The price is $50 and orders must be placed online by 5 p.m. on Friday. Local delivery also is available.

Green Eggs Cafe

Crème brûlée French toast kits can be pre-ordered for Mother's Day from Green Eggs Cafe. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Friday by calling (215) 226-3447. They can be picked up from the South Philly and Brewerytown locations.



The half-loaf kit ($35) includes challah bread, crème brûlée batter, a stick of butter, vanilla bean anglaise, berry compote, whipped cream, fresh berries and syrup. A full-loaf kit also is available for $70.

Fork