Philly restaurants offering Mother's Day specials

May 06, 2020
It's easy to lose track of time while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, but let's hope you're keeping track of when Mother's Day falls – it's coming up on Sunday.
There's still time to plan something nice for mom, even if you're socially distancing. A simple way to show mom you care is by ordering her one of these Mother's Day specials from a local restaurant.
You can treat her to breakfast and a make-at-home mimosa kit, all the fixings for an indulgent French toast feast or a gift basket filled with French goodies for her kitchen.
Get all the details on these options – and more! – in our roundup below.
Hawthornes is offering a Mother's Day brunch that can be picked up on Saturday or Sunday. Each order includes a drink and both a sweet and a savory dish. Options include a DIY mimosa kit, maple walnut cinnamon rolls and focaccia breakfast sliders. The meal feeds two to three people.
The price is $50 and orders must be placed online by 5 p.m. on Friday. Local delivery also is available.
Crème brûlée French toast kits can be pre-ordered for Mother's Day from Green Eggs Cafe. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Friday by calling (215) 226-3447. They can be picked up from the South Philly and Brewerytown locations.
The half-loaf kit ($35) includes challah bread, crème brûlée batter, a stick of butter, vanilla bean anglaise, berry compote, whipped cream, fresh berries and syrup. A full-loaf kit also is available for $70.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t forget to Pre-Order your *CREME BRULEE FRENCH TOAST KIT* for Mother’s Day🌸!!! Now is your chance to 👩🏻🍳👨🏽🍳 replicate Mom’s favorite dish in the comfort of your own home! Give us a call at (215) 226-3447 by Friday 5/8 at 3pm to purchase your kit for what will be sure to be Mom’s favorite part of her special day! #happymothersday #makeyourown #diykit
The Old City restaurant's Mother's Day menu is available Friday through Sunday. The cost for the three-course meal is $55 per person. Choices include lamb tartare, risotto and strawberry cheesesteak. All of the options can be viewed online. Wines to-go also are available from Fork. Call (215) 625-9425 or email the restaurant to order and schedule pickup.
This Mother's Day, Rex 1516 is offering a to-go mimosa package for two. The kit is $50 and includes two bottles of Comte de Bucques Brut, a 12-ounce orange juice and two 12-ounce mixers.
One mixer is described as sweet with pineapple and strawberry cordials, while the other is more floral with hibiscus syrup and cucumber-celery cordial.
A limited food menu is also available with items like chicken & waffles Benedict ($14) and shrimp & grits $12) Those interested in purchasing the mimosa package and brunch items can call the restaurant at (267) 319-1366.
Chef Chris Kearse's French restaurant recently started offering a daily three-course tasting menu on Caviar, as well as some à la carte items. For Mother's Day, Forsythia also is offering a gift basket.
Included is a bottle of chardonnay, tulips, a $20 gift card to use when the restaurant's dining room reopens, a jar of black truffle Champagne jam, a jar of pistachio pistou (similar to pesto), a jar of Forysthia’s duck spice, a piece of Lamb Chopper cheese, and a piece of saucisson sec (French dry-cured garlic sausage).
The basket is $100. It can be ordered by calling (215) 644-9395 and pickup instructions will be given.
#SavePhillyEats, which was started to help restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic, had launched Take Home the Eats Week. Through Sunday, Philadelphians are encouraged to order special, multicourse meals from participating restaurants for pickup or delivery.
More than 20 restaurants have posted their offerings on the Take Home the Eats Week website, including Suraya, Bud & Marilyn’s, Vietnam Café, High Street on Market, Pumpkin and Kalaya.
You may find a delicious meal from mom's favorite restaurant, or a place she's been dreaming of visiting, that you can gift her for the holiday.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.