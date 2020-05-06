Manayunk fitness studio offering free Mother's Day virtual workout

May 06, 2020
Manayunk's The Wall, an indoor cycling and barre studio, is offering moms a free virtual fitness class on Mother's Day.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, moms can livestream the "Core and More" workout. It's 30 minutes and all fitness levels are welcome.
For those who want to join in with their moms, the studio asks that they make a donation through Venmo (@TheWallFitness). The proceeds will benefit Laurel House, a domestic violence agency in Montgomery County.
Everyone interested in participating in the Mother's Day class can sign up online through The Wall's Mindbody page.
View this post on Instagram
Mother’s Day might seem different this year but you better believe that we’re here to make it extra special for all our moms. Join us Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 AM for a *𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐬* Live Stream ‘Core and More’ Workout led by Julie. Sign up’s are now open for this All levels 30 minute workout! Want to join with your mom or just take the class? Amazing! We will be accepting Venmo donations (TheWallFitness) for anyone who wants to help us celebrate this special day. Proceeds will benefit @laurelhousepa. Tag a mom you know that will love this special class 💙
While The Wall is currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the studio is offering virtual classes on Zoom in the meantime.
