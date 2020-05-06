More Events:

May 06, 2020

Manayunk fitness studio offering free Mother's Day virtual workout

Moms can kick off their day with a 30-minute workout from The Wall

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wall in Manayunk is offering a Mother's Day virtual workout that's free for moms. The class will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Manayunk's The Wall, an indoor cycling and barre studio, is offering moms a free virtual fitness class on Mother's Day.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, moms can livestream the "Core and More" workout. It's 30 minutes and all fitness levels are welcome.

For those who want to join in with their moms, the studio asks that they make a donation through Venmo (@TheWallFitness). The proceeds will benefit Laurel House, a domestic violence agency in Montgomery County.

Everyone interested in participating in the Mother's Day class can sign up online through The Wall's Mindbody page.

While The Wall is currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the studio is offering virtual classes on Zoom in the meantime. 

Sinead Cummings
