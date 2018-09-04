More Events:

September 04, 2018

Distrito is throwing a fiesta for its 10th anniversary

Enjoy tacos and margaritas outside the University City restaurant

By Sinead Cummings
Distrito C. Gabello/Visit Philadelphia™

Inside Distrito in University City.

To celebrate Distrito turning 10, the Mexican restaurant in University City is throwing an outdoor fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 8. 

The spot, owned by chef Jose Garces, is known for its pink walls, Volkswagen Beetle table and Mexico City-inspired street food. Favorites like tacos, quesadillas and margaritas will be available at the block party.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week will run for more than seven days this fall | Pickledelphia: A huge pickle festival is coming to Philly | Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square

There will be a photo booth, face painting, raffles and live music, too.

Tickets to the event are $20. Included is admission, one drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and two tacos.

Children age 10 and under can attend for free. Also, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and Drexel University students will receive free admission with a valid student ID.

Distrito 10th Anniversary Festival

Saturday, Sept. 8
11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. | $20 admission
Distrito
3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-1657

