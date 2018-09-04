Distrito is throwing a fiesta for its 10th anniversary

To celebrate Distrito turning 10, the Mexican restaurant in University City is throwing an outdoor fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The spot, owned by chef Jose Garces, is known for its pink walls, Volkswagen Beetle table and Mexico City-inspired street food. Favorites like tacos, quesadillas and margaritas will be available at the block party.

There will be a photo booth, face painting, raffles and live music, too.

Tickets to the event are $20. Included is admission, one drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and two tacos.

Children age 10 and under can attend for free. Also, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and Drexel University students will receive free admission with a valid student ID.

Saturday, Sept. 8

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. | $20 admission

Distrito

3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 222-1657



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.