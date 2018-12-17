More Health:

December 17, 2018

Expert: Winter temperatures shouldn't scare you away from exercising outdoors

There are actually benefits to getting your walk, jog or run in when the weather's cold

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Health News
Winter Exercise Flo Maderebner /Via Pexels.com

Exercising outdoors in colder temperatures offers many benefits.

Good news for those of you who like exercising outside when it’s cold.

The Harvard University-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network said you needn’t necessarily move your program inside just because of winter temperatures.

"When it gets into the 40s and 30s, you can still enjoy your regular outside routines, like walking, running, and even cycling," according to Dr. Adam Tenforde, assistant professor of sports medicine and rehabilitation. "In colder temperatures your heart doesn't have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy, all of which means you can exercise more efficiently."

Tenforde broke down both the benefits of cold-weather exercise in a post for Harvard Medical School earlier this month.

As to the potential downsides, he noted that cold weather increases the risk of hypothermia and urged people to seek emergency care promptly should they suffer intense shivering, extreme fatigue, slurred speech or loss of coordination.

Among the suggestions on how best to equip yourself were tips ranging from wearing layers and protecting your head, hands and feet, which are most vulnerable to the cold, to applying sunscreen, staying hydrated and choosing a safe surface to run or work out in.

Also, warming up with dynamic forms of stretching – big arm circles and swings, high steps and lunges – to avert cold muscles getting strained and injured is key.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Health News United States Jogging Running Walking Cold Temperatures Exercise Wellness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Texans: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 16
122118_Deshaun-Watson_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved