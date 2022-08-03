Two suspects in custody after double shooting at SEPTA station in Frankford

Two people who fired into a crowd at Arrott Transportation Center were arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a mile-long chase in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers patrolling near the corner of Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street saw a white van pull up to the SEPTA station around 12:20 a.m., 6ABC reported. Someone inside the vehicle began shooting into a crowd on the station's stairwell.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old man was struck in the chest.

Police immediately started pursuing the van with patrol cars and a helicopter. After a brief pursuit, the van stopped on the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, where a female driver and male passenger surrendered, police said.

Police expect that they'll be charged with aggravated assault, FOX29 reported. The vehicle was towed for evidence. The shooting remains under investigation.

The two men who were shot were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, police said. The older man was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest.

The double shooting came just hours after a fatal shooting elsewhere in Frankford.

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Harrison and Tackawanna streets around 8 p.m., 6ABC reported. The woman was shot once in her back while at a barbecue on her porch.

Police are looking for the shooter, who was driving an older model Chevy Impala that was heading west on Harrison Street, investigators said. They are reviewing surveillance footage.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of Wednesday, the city has recorded 322 homicides. That's one more than the total from this time last year. There were 562 homicides in Philadelphia last year – the highest total recorded in the city's history.