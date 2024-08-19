Two teenagers shot near Olney High School early Monday morning

Police are investigating a double shooting in Olney that left two teenage boys in critical condition early Monday morning.

The teenagers were shot at 2:32 a.m. on the 200 block of East Duncannon Street, which borders Olney High School's athletic fields, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and is being treated at Temple University Hospital; the other 16-year-old was shot in the ear and left shoulder and is being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Police responded after being flagged down by a vehicle transporting two people with gunshot wounds at Whitaker and Hunting Park avenues – about 1 1/2 miles away from Olney High.

Investigators said they recovered 5 rifle casings and 21 9mm casings at two scenes located a few blocks apart – the 200 block of East Duncannon Street and the 5100 block of North Third Street. No weapons have been recovered.

Police are looking for four males who fled the scene in an SUV. Police have been knocking on doors near the scene as part of the investigation, 6ABC reported.

Olney High School has a freshman orientation and a back-to-school event scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The school has not made any statements about the shooting. Classes in the Philadelphia School District begin Monday, Aug. 26.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at (215) 686-8270 or contact the department's tipline at (215) 686-8477.