3 injured after stolen car crashes during police pursuit in South Jersey, authorities say

A man has been arrested after crashing a stolen car during a police pursuit in South Jersey on Saturday, authorities say. Three people, including two children, were injured in the crash.

The driver of the stolen car, Joshua Chrismon, 32, of Mount Laurel, was charged with reckless endangerment, eluding, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and other related offenses, Gloucester City police said on Facebook.

The police chase took place at approximately 6 p.m., when Deptford Township police pursued the stolen vehicle driven by Chrismon into Gloucester City, 6ABC reported. The stolen vehicle struck another car, forcing that car to strike a residence on the 500 block of Morris Street in Gloucester City. The home is "not in danger of collapse" following the crash, police say.

After the crash, Chrismon fled on foot and was apprehended by police, authorities say. He was taken to the Camden County Jail, police say.



As a result of the crash, the 24-year-old driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries, according to police. An 8-year-old and 7-year-old passenger in that car received "critical injuries," police say. All three were transported to the hospital.